Colorado Women's Basketball Gains Big 12 Experience With Latest Transfer Portal Find

For the second straight transfer portal cycle, the Colorado Buffaloes have added a former Kansas State Wildcats guard.

Aniya' Foy, who played 36 games as a freshman for K-State last season, committed to coach JR Payne's Buffs Tuesday morning. She is Colorado's second transfer addition, joining former Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall.

Aniya' Foy Commits To Colorado

Kansas State Wildcats guard Aniya' Foy (5) looks to guard Oklahoma State Cowgirls during the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 6, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foy averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.3 assists over 13.4 minutes while making one start in 2025-26. On a K-State program amid a rebuild, she was one of its many youngsters flashing potential.

While she shot just 35.8 percent from the field and 29.3 percent on 3s for the season, Foy came into her own when the stakes rose. She guided K-State's push for an NCAA Tournament bid in the Big 12 Championship, helping the Wildcats reach the semifinals.

In the second round against Texas Tech, Foy dropped 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting (2-for-5 from 3). She followed it up with 11 points, two steals and three 3s against Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals.

Kansas State Wildcats guard Aniya' Foy (5) dribbles down court against Oklahoma State Cowgirls during the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 6, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While her role was inconsistent, Foy managed nine appearances with seven or more points, six games with two or more steals and occasions of five or more rebounds. She started her college career by dropping 13 points and four steals on Omaha, and while she did not reach those totals again, her contributions came when called upon.

While Foy hit on just 58 percent of her free throws, she made 17 of her final 24 attempts (71 percent), including a streak of 11 straight during conference play.

Foy joins guard Zyanna Walker as a former Wildcat on the Buffaloes after the latter transferred to Boulder last season. Foy's Big 12 experience and versatility at 5-11, along with inklings of stellar shot creation and stout defense, could fit well with the Buffs.

Kansas State Wildcats guard Aniya' Foy (5) shoots for three against Oklahoma State Cowgirls during the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 6, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While her lone college season was not the most productive, Foy signed with K-State as a four-star recruit. She was a 2025 McDonald's All-American Game nominee ranked around the top-50 of her class by most recruiting sites.

The native of Katy, Texas, had a spectacular prep career at Cinco Ranch High School, averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.7 assists. She set the school record for points in a game (42) and a season while being hailed as one of the nation's top high school scorers.

"I'm very versatile, very explosive, and some people say I play like an old-school player, getting to the rim," Foy told Kansas State athletics upon her commitment last June. "I'm an all-around player, honestly. I can shoot, pass, dribble. I can do it all."

Colorado's Updated Depth Chart

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

With five transfers out, six confirmed returners, another expected back, one high school signee and two incoming transfers, Colorado has a solid roster makeup for next season. Coach Payne has replenished the backcourt after losing guards Desiree Wooten and Erianna Gooden, along with freshman wing Isa Hämäläinen.

More multi-tooled guards could join the stable, but the Buffs can now emphasize starting-caliber post play and experience alongside forwards Logyn Greer, Jade Crook and Sophie Zadel.

Give or take, the Buffaloes' depth chart stands as follows. Five scholarship spots remain.

Point guard: Kennedy Sanders, Mecailin Marshall

Shooting guard: Zyanna Walker, Maeve McErlane

Small forward: Claire O'Connor, Aniya' Foy, Cail Jahnke

Power forward: Logyn Greer, Jade Crook

Center: Sophie Zadel

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