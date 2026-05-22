Ranking Colorado's Big 12 Opponents From Easiest to Hardest
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The Colorado Buffaloes inch closer by the day to their 2026 regular season schedule. They are aiming for a bounce-back campaign following a dismal 3-9 season in 2025, which saw them win just one conference game. There's hope in Boulder, though, as a full offseason with coach Deion Sanders, a major roster overhaul via the transfer portal and recruiting trail and a pair of new coordinators have given the Buffs a more positive outlook
Here’s a ranking of each opponent the Buffs are set to take on in Big 12 play from easiest to hardest.
9. Week 13 vs. UCF Knights
The Knights finished 5-7 in the 2025 season, missing a bowl game. Additionally, in the Buffs’ last meeting with the Knights in 2024, CU emerged with a 48-21 victory.
The Knights struggled in the transfer portal during the offseason and are likely to be among the bottom of the Big 12 conference. Add in the Buffs’ homefield advantage, and it should be their most likely game to win in conference play.
8. Week 12 at Cincinnati Bearcats
The Bearcats had a poor offseason, losing star quarterback Bendan Sorsby to the transfer portal, among others, and doing little to replenish the lost talent.
The Bearcats have a young core, but a lot of work to do. They have promising players like quarterback Samaj Jones and running back/wide receiver Cade Wolford, but are too unproven to make it any higher on this list.
7. Week 10 at Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils are continuing to search for answers after their run to the college football playoff in 2024. Although they beat the Buffaloes in Boulder last season, the programs had very different offseasons.
Colorado brought in one of the biggest incoming transfer classes in the country. On the other hand, Arizona State struggled to bring in talent and took major losses, including quarterback Sam Leavitt.
While ASU poached star wide receiver Omarion Miller from the Buffs, this will still be a matchup that could easily lean in the Buffs’ favor.
6. Week 4 at Baylor Bears
Baylor went in a new direction offensively by bringing in four-star transfer quarterback DJ Lagway (247Sports). But questions still surround its defense, as it took several hits from the transfer portal defensively.
The Buffaloes will have a tough road test, but should fight a very even contest against Dave Aranda and the Bears.
5. Week 9 vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The Wildcats have been a problem for Colorado over the last two campaigns, being the only team aside from BYU to beat the Buffs in both of its first two years back in the Big 12.
Avery Johnson is poised for a breakout year, and the Wildcats are loaded with talent offensively. This should be an offensive slugfest, with the better team in the run game being the team that will likely emerge victorious. Unlike 2025, Colorado will host the Wildcats, something that could certainly play a role in the outcome.
4. Week 8 at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State fully revamped its team following the hiring of former North Texas head coach Eric Morris. It brought in former Mean Green star quarterback and FBS leading passer Drew Mestemaker and 14 of his teammates.
That offensive battle against Brennan Marion’s scheme will be something to behold, but Colorado will have to face one major disadvantage. This game will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in front of a rocking Cowboy fanbase. The Buffs will face the tough task of drowning out that noise if they want to emerge victorious.
3. Week 11 vs. Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars have built a sneakily dangerous program under coach Willie Fritz since 2024, and that fact was evident in their matchup against the Buffaloes.
Houston won in dominant fashion, taking down the Buffaloes 36-20 at TDECU Stadium. Houston quarterback Connor Weigman experienced a breakout campaign in 2025 and has begun to live up to the five-star expectations that followed him out of high school.
The Buffaloes will have a challenge beating the Cougars, even with home-field advantage this time around.
2. Week 5 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders stockpiled their roster during the offseason, building on a roster that already saw a trip to the College Football Playoff. While the Red Raiders lost a considerable amount of talent to the NFL, namely on the defensive line, they replenished it well.
Colorado’s key matchup will be how its offensive line fares against that new-look pass rush. It will likely be led by defensive tackles Mateen Ibirogba and A.J. Holmes Jr., a duo who make up one of the best interior defensive lines in the conference.
Colorado will need to establish its run game early if it wants a chance against the Red Raiders, and even then, it’ll be tough sledding.
1. Week 7 vs. Utah Utes
Colorado will still be icing its wounds from the last time it took on the Utah Utes when it lost in blowout fashion. The Utes demolished the Buffaloes 53-7 despite missing their starting quarterback, Devon Dampier. If he’s healthy for this contest, it’ll be an even larger challenge for the Buffs.
Colorado’s new-look defense will need to take leaps and bounds forward in 2026 if it is going to stack up against the Utes, but the odds of that are unfortunately slim for Buffs fans.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.