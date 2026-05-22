Ranking Colorado's Big 12 Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

The Colorado Buffaloes inch closer by the day to their 2026 regular season schedule. They are aiming for a bounce-back campaign following a dismal 3-9 season in 2025, which saw them win just one conference game. There's hope in Boulder, though, as a full offseason with coach Deion Sanders, a major roster overhaul via the transfer portal and recruiting trail and a pair of new coordinators have given the Buffs a more positive outlook

Here’s a ranking of each opponent the Buffs are set to take on in Big 12 play from easiest to hardest.

9. Week 13 vs. UCF Knights

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Knights finished 5-7 in the 2025 season, missing a bowl game. Additionally, in the Buffs’ last meeting with the Knights in 2024, CU emerged with a 48-21 victory.

The Knights struggled in the transfer portal during the offseason and are likely to be among the bottom of the Big 12 conference. Add in the Buffs’ homefield advantage, and it should be their most likely game to win in conference play.

8. Week 12 at Cincinnati Bearcats

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Colorado Buffaloes special teams line up across from each other at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bearcats had a poor offseason, losing star quarterback Bendan Sorsby to the transfer portal, among others, and doing little to replenish the lost talent.

The Bearcats have a young core, but a lot of work to do. They have promising players like quarterback Samaj Jones and running back/wide receiver Cade Wolford, but are too unproven to make it any higher on this list.

7. Week 10 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are continuing to search for answers after their run to the college football playoff in 2024. Although they beat the Buffaloes in Boulder last season, the programs had very different offseasons.

Colorado brought in one of the biggest incoming transfer classes in the country. On the other hand, Arizona State struggled to bring in talent and took major losses, including quarterback Sam Leavitt.

While ASU poached star wide receiver Omarion Miller from the Buffs, this will still be a matchup that could easily lean in the Buffs’ favor.

6. Week 4 at Baylor Bears

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) slides after a run during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Baylor went in a new direction offensively by bringing in four-star transfer quarterback DJ Lagway (247Sports). But questions still surround its defense, as it took several hits from the transfer portal defensively.

The Buffaloes will have a tough road test, but should fight a very even contest against Dave Aranda and the Bears.

5. Week 9 vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; A Kansas State Wildcats fan plays with Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during a break in the action at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been a problem for Colorado over the last two campaigns, being the only team aside from BYU to beat the Buffs in both of its first two years back in the Big 12.

Avery Johnson is poised for a breakout year, and the Wildcats are loaded with talent offensively. This should be an offensive slugfest, with the better team in the run game being the team that will likely emerge victorious. Unlike 2025, Colorado will host the Wildcats, something that could certainly play a role in the outcome.

4. Week 8 at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) sacks Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Maealiuaki Smith (8) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State fully revamped its team following the hiring of former North Texas head coach Eric Morris. It brought in former Mean Green star quarterback and FBS leading passer Drew Mestemaker and 14 of his teammates.

That offensive battle against Brennan Marion’s scheme will be something to behold, but Colorado will have to face one major disadvantage. This game will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in front of a rocking Cowboy fanbase. The Buffs will face the tough task of drowning out that noise if they want to emerge victorious.

3. Week 11 vs. Houston Cougars

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) defends against Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) on a pass attempt during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars have built a sneakily dangerous program under coach Willie Fritz since 2024, and that fact was evident in their matchup against the Buffaloes.

Houston won in dominant fashion, taking down the Buffaloes 36-20 at TDECU Stadium. Houston quarterback Connor Weigman experienced a breakout campaign in 2025 and has begun to live up to the five-star expectations that followed him out of high school.

The Buffaloes will have a challenge beating the Cougars, even with home-field advantage this time around.

2. Week 5 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive lineman Tyler Brown (56) blocks against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle De’Braylon Carroll (52) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders stockpiled their roster during the offseason, building on a roster that already saw a trip to the College Football Playoff. While the Red Raiders lost a considerable amount of talent to the NFL, namely on the defensive line, they replenished it well.

Colorado’s key matchup will be how its offensive line fares against that new-look pass rush. It will likely be led by defensive tackles Mateen Ibirogba and A.J. Holmes Jr., a duo who make up one of the best interior defensive lines in the conference.

Colorado will need to establish its run game early if it wants a chance against the Red Raiders, and even then, it’ll be tough sledding.

1. Week 7 vs. Utah Utes

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) for a loss during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado will still be icing its wounds from the last time it took on the Utah Utes when it lost in blowout fashion. The Utes demolished the Buffaloes 53-7 despite missing their starting quarterback, Devon Dampier. If he’s healthy for this contest, it’ll be an even larger challenge for the Buffs.

Colorado’s new-look defense will need to take leaps and bounds forward in 2026 if it is going to stack up against the Utes, but the odds of that are unfortunately slim for Buffs fans.

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