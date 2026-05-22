The Most Underrated Player In Colorado's Defensive Tackle Room

After a difficult season, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders made several changes through the transfer portal with the goal of improving the defense.

Specifically, the defensive line needed a major improvement after struggling to both stop the run and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With that in mind, Sanders added several players on the defensive line, but there is one player in particular who could make a major impact in 2026. As of now, he enters with the argument of being underrated.

Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

On the interior of Colorado’s defensive line, defensive tackle Tyler Moore is a player who could make a major impact, even while he may be slightly underrated.

In 2025, Moore played for Coastal Carolina, where he was able to be a solid presence on the inside against the run and showed that he could have upside as a pass rusher. In Moore’s 2025 campaign with Coastal Carolina, he recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss as he appeared in six games.

While Moore did not have many opportunities last season, he did have better production in 2024 with Tennessee State. In 2024 at Tennessee State, Moore totaled 17 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

With Moore’s size at 5-10 and 290 pounds, he has shown the ability to be productive and disruptive, which is something that Colorado definitely needs. Without question, the Buffaloes need to improve in the trenches, and with the addition of Moore, Colorado could be in a great spot to help improve the Buffaloes' defense up front.

Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Struggles Up Front

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, Colorado significantly struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks as they allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation.

In addition to the rush yards allowed per game, the Buffaloes also had issues limiting running backs on each attempt as they allowed opposing backs to run for 5.25 yards per carry, ranking 131st in the nation.

Regardless of what the Buffaloes tried to do to stop opposing rush attacks, Colorado could not find an answer. With the inability to stop the run, the Buffaloes were stuck in tough situations on defense, which also impacted getting off the field on third down, mainly because the success other teams had in running the ball led to constant short-yardage situations on many drives.

In the pass game, the Buffaloes also had issues in generating pressure on the quarterback, which put a lot of pressure on the secondary to hold up for a lot longer. In 2025, Colorado totaled 13 sacks for the season, which ranked 129th in the nation. The limited production the Buffaloes had in getting after the passer is something that Colorado must improve moving forward if they want to be a competitor in the Big 12.

While the Buffaloes did have some major struggles up front in 2025, adding players like Moore should help Colorado to improve in those areas and be in a much better position to compete near the top of the conference and potentially become bowl eligible.

Tyler Moore’s Fit With Colorado Buffaloes

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Heading into 2026, the Buffaloes will have a new defensive coordinator in Chris Marve after the departure of Robert Livingston to the NFL. Marve does have previous experience as a defensive coordinator and could find success with Colorado after learning from his previous experience.

Marve's experience comes from his time as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, where he made an emphasis on physicality, aggressiveness, violence, speed, and versatility across the defensive line. With this philosophy in mind, Moore could be a perfect fit in Marve’s defense.

With Moore’s stout frame, he could take on multiple blockers on the interior of the defensive line, which should help free up linebackers and other defensive linemen to be more aggressive and generate negative plays in the backfield.

In addition to Moore, the Buffaloes were also able to add Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen, and Dylan Manuel to the interior of the defensive line. With Moore being a solid presence in a nose tackle-type role, Hopper, Christensen, and Manuel could excel in playmaking roles to make tackles for loss in the backfield and help Colorado significantly improve the rush defense.

The duo of Hopper and Christensen could also give the Buffaloes more pressure on the interior and help create the pass rush production Colorado lacked in 2025.

If Moore can work into the rotation on the defensive line, he could allow Hopper, Christensen, and Manuel to make plays in the backfield and help the Buffaloes to have a defensive front that could give Colorado the chance to compete near the top of the Big 12 in 2026.

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