Colorado Buffaloes Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker, Updated Roster

College basketball's offseason is chaos, and the Colorado Buffaloes are enveloped in it.

The transfer portal window opened on Monday, April 6, and will remain open until April 20. Coach JR Payne's Buffs are hoping to retain core pieces and aiming to add critical assets for the 2026-27 campaign.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Logyn Greer (11) passes the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado is on the heels of its fifth straight 20-win season and third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years, though it ended in the first round against Illinois. But the Buffaloes completed a bounce-back after falling just short of March Madness in 2024-25, stocking up last transfer portal cycle and recruiting several impact freshmen.

To take another step forward, Payne must patch holes and bolster strengths that defined a wild yet successful 10th season in Boulder. In addition to two graduates in standout forwards Jade Masogayo and Anaëlle Dutat, four Buffs have departed through the portal thus far, two of whom were key contributors.

However, five players have made formal announcements of returning to Colorado next fall. Top guard Zyanna Walker was the first to do so, and according to athletic director Fernando Lovo, it was the start of a financial facelift for the program.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne watches the run of play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

“Bringing back core players like Zy illustrates our commitment to increasing investment in our women’s basketball team so that we can continue to compete at the highest level," Lovo said in a release regarding Walker's retention.

The Buffs will welcome just one true freshman next season, four-star guard Cail Jahnke. The 6-2 Minnesota native averaged 20.3 points as a senior at St. Michael-Albertville High School while setting a quarter-century-old school record in career rebounds with 811.

This article will be updated with the latest news on both incoming and outgoing transfers for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Outgoing Transfers

Colorado guard Desiree Wooten (3) shoots past Illinois guard Destiny Jackson (2) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Guard Desiree Wooten

- Forward Tabitha Betson

- Center JoJo Nworie

- Guard Isa Hämäläinen

Wooten averaged a team-high 13.4 points and 2.6 assists per game, becoming an All-Big 12 honorable mention off the bench. The shot-creating redshirt junior brought toughness on both ends but will head elsewhere for her final year of eligibility.

Betson started at Colorado as Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year but had a spotty two seasons, averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds across 54 games. The skilled Aussie showed flashes but grappled with consistency and homesickness, as her transfer is the second time in nine months that she's left the program.

Nworie and Hämäläinen averaged the fewest and second-fewest minutes per game on Colorado's roster last season, combining for 19 appearances. Arriving in Boulder after multiple long-term injuries, Nworie never found the rotation in two years. Hämäläinen was an undercooked freshman who fell behind as the Buffaloes' guard room progressed.

Confirmed Returners

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Zyanna Walker (1) drives the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

- Guard Zyanna Walker

- Guard Kennedy Sanders

- Guard Maeve McErlane

- Forward Jade Crook

- Center Sophie Zadel

Remaining Roster

- Guard Claire O'Connor

- Guard Erianna Gooden

- Guard Cail Jahnke (high school)

- Forward Logyn Greer

Areas Of Concern

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Jade Crook (8) reacts to a play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

While a nucleus of high-upside youth and proven experience will be back, Colorado has numerous needs through the portal, primarily on the offensive end. The Buffaloes were one of the Big 12's lowest-scoring teams last season despite their strong record. Losing Wooten only weakens that.

Though if they can't attract a ready-made offensive centerpiece, the least the Buffs can do is add shooting. Colorado made a dismal 27.6 percent of its 3-pointers, and while getting a former Gonzaga marksman in O'Connor healthy may help, she's a defensive non-factor who struggled to find the floor before a season-ending injury.

And with the losses of Dutat and Masogayo, acquiring those who do the dirty work is vital. Dutat was Colorado's leading rebounder by three per game, grabbing double-digit boards with regularity. Crook and Zadel will ascend, but neither is a starting-caliber post just yet.

The Buffaloes must use their open roster spots on a sharpshooter, interior mauler, glass cleaner and playmaker. Ideally, they'll find combo deals. And after Payne's experience making over rosters for the last two offseasons, her freshly-laid foundation could further ease the process and allow a much more focused transfer portal window.