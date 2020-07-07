Spencer Dinwiddie to sit out NBA restart

Forever Buff Spencer Dinwiddie announced on Monday that he will not be joining the Brooklyn Nets in Orlando for the NBA restart.

Dinwiddie has been battling the coronavirus for the last couple of weeks and tested positive again before his team was set to leave for Orlando.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, the Brooklyn Nets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," Dinwiddie tweeted. "I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"

'The Mayor' has tweeted about various symptoms he has been suffering through while dealing with COVID-19.

One of them was about feeling dizzy and weak after a workout on the bike. Something that made Dinwiddie think twice about trying to play.

Even after tweeting about the workout, he still wanted to test negative and get back on the court.

But a positive test and all of the symptoms was enough for Dinwiddie to not want to enter the bubble at all.

The Nets will be battling for a playoff spot when the NBA restarts. However, most of their top players will not be Orlando.

Kevin Durant is still recovering from his Achilles injury, Kyrie Irving is thinking about focusing on social justice and Deandre Jordan was diagnosed with the coronavirus around the same time as Dinwiddie.