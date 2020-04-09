Jeriah Horne intends to use his last season of collegiate eligibility by playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Horne decided to transfer from Tulsa after two seasons of averaging over 10 points per game.

He started his career at Nebraska and transferred after his freshman season.

As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play next season.

He averaged 5.2 rebounds per game and wants to be a significant contributor on both ends of the floor.

"In my next opportunity, I want to further develop as a player," Horne said. "Playing in a combo forward role, I am looking to be an integral piece on both offense and defense. On offense, this includes abilities such as scoring at all three levels, ball-handling and playmaking. Contributing on defense means an opportunity to defend multiple positions and rebound."

Horne wanted to find a school that would compete in the NCAA tournament and further develop him for the next level. He found that in Colorado.

"The Colorado coaching staff has expressed considerable interest in my transfer," Horne told BuffsCountry earlier this week. "They understand my desire to maximize my last collegiate year and have shared a plan that would meet my needs while contributing to the team. We are still in discussion."

With Tyler Bey expected to stay in the NBA Draft and McKinley Wright expected to return, the Buffs still have one open scholarship remaining barring any other attrition.

He will be able to slot into Tyler Bey's role nicely as a combo forward. He has the ability to play at the three or four spot.

Horne was also considering Arkansas, Colorado, Dayton, Georgetown, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

