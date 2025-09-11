Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Surprising Chances For Houston Upset Bid

The Colorado Buffaloes will go on the road and take on the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. MT. Colorado is currently a road underdog. Can Deion Sanders's squad pull off the upset? Score prediction and Colorado's chances at winning.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have their first road game of the season when they travel to play the Houston Cougars. Colorado is off to a 1-1 start this season while the Cougars are 2-0. This will be each team’s first Big 12 conference game of the season. 

Colorado vs. Houston Preview, FPI Prediction

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Buffaloes a 42.1 percent chance to beat the Cougars.

The Buffaloes are 1-1 this season after an opening week loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and a win over the Delaware Blue Hens. This game against Houston is road game No. 1 in Coach Deion Sanders’s third season as Colorado coach. 

Colorado’s starting quarterback in their first two games has been dual-threat transfer from the Liberty Flames, Kaidon Salter. There have been rumblings that the Buffaloes may switch things up and go with someone else for this game against Houston. However, Deion Sanders said these reports were not true

Houston is 2-0 this season after a win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and a road win against the Rice Owls. The Cougars are led by quarterback Conner Weigman. In these first two games this season, he has thrown for 347 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. 

Colorado vs. Houston Odds

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are 4.5 point road underdogs against the Houston Cougars according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 44.5 points. 

Colorado has odds of +170 to win outright while Houston is -205. 

The FPI win percentages with Colorado at 42.1 represent this betting line fairly well. 

This is familiar territory for the Buffaloes under Deion Sanders on the road. Colorado found themselves as underdogs in many of their road games last season. They finished with a win/loss record of 4-2 in these games. 

Colorado vs. Houston Score Prediction 

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This will not be an easy game for Colorado, especially if there are quarterback concerns. Most do not expect the Buffaloes to go on the road in their Big 12 conference opener and come out with a win. 

On the other side of things, Houston was not thought highly of entering the season either. Them and Colorado both had a projected win total of roughly 5-6 wins. The spread being -4.5 in their favor shows that the oddsmakers believe these two teams are evenly matched and the Cougars are only favored because of the home field. 

Colorado comes into this game as a healthy underdog, but they should be able to cover the spread and even win. Deion Sanders and company will get both done in a fairly low-scoring game.

Colorado 23, Houston 20

