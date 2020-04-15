BuffsCountry
CU Buffs Ink Tristan Da Silva for a Signing Day Surprise

Chase Howell

Sometimes things come full circle. In February, Stanford was playing Colorado in Boulder and Oscar Da Silva and Evan Battey brutally collided.

What happened next was a great display of sportsmanship and unity. Battey was absolutely distraught and wanted to make sure Da Silva was okay. And the teams huddled together on the court and said a prayer.

The Colorado Buffaloes received a signing day surprise on Wednesday. 

Da Silva's brother has signed his letter of intent to play for Colorado. 

Da Silva is a 6-foot-8 forward out of Germany.

He most recently played for the International Basketball Academy of Munich. 

Tristan has a different game than his brother. Oscar plays with his back to the basket and has dominated the post in the Pac-12. Tristan is more of a faceup player and has more position versatility. He has played some point guard for his teams in Germany. 

It would not be crazy to speculate Tristan reaching out to his brother for advice on where to play in college and Oscar, having gained respect for Colorado this past season, being a major proponent for CU. 

Da Silva does not have a profile on any of the recruiting sites so it is difficult to tell what sort of interest he was receiving but, with the talent of his brother, CU wasn't the only one calling.

The Buffaloes have already received the financial aid agreement from graduate transfer Jeriah Horne and have tweeted out his signing. 

They are also expecting to receive a letter of intent from Jabari Walker, who committed last week.

Comments

