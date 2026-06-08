Five Colorado Recruiting Targets Who Could Be the Next to Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes had quite the productive weekend on the recruiting trail, landing five commitments from prospects that took official visits to Boulder, Colorado, on the weekend of June 5.

Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Momentum

- Jaiden Lindsay, interior offensive line

- Zaquan Linton, offensive tackle

- Jovon Pullian, linebacker

- Samari Howard, cornerback

- Steven Alexis, running back

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's momentum on the recruiting trail is undeniable, and the Buffaloes seem to have figured something out when it comes to hosting official visitors. Colorado commits like three-star quarterback Andre Adams and three-star offensive lineman Kenny Fairley were also on campus alongside the Buffaloes' uncommitted visitors, and they likely played a part by peer recruiting.

Additionally, Buffs coach Deion Sanders missed some of the previous offseason while recovering surgery that treated bladder cancer, but he is seemingly more involved with Colorado's offseason recruiting for the 2027 cycle.

Colorado's recruiting class is currently ranked No. 37 in the nation by 247Sports.

After landing 18 total commitments in the class of 2026, Colorado's recruiting efforts have already brought in 14 commitments for the class of 2027 with a few months still remaining before the early signing period which opens on Dec. 4. With a number of prospects set to visit the Buffs for the weekend of June 12, can Colorado's coaches carry the momentum forwards and continue building out the class of 2027? Here are five future visitors that could be the next recruits to commit to Colorado.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' Next Potential Commitments

Jaden Baldwin

Three-star wide receiver Jaden Baldwin is ranked as the No. 63 receiver recruit and the No. 14 prospect from the state of Arizona in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. According to 247Sports, Baldwin is set to visit Colorado on June 12, but he also has trips planned to UNLV, Penn State, and Iowa State during the summer months.

The Buffaloes won't have quarterback commit Andre Adams in town to help recruit the dynamic receiver, but Colorado should have plenty of recruiting ammunition, starting with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who played wide receiver and has experience coaching the position as well.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jahmiere Daniels-Portis

247Sports recently reported that three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis has a final five of Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Cincinnati, and NC State. The talented linebacker out of Ohio is set to visit Colorado on June 12, and a decision could come sooner than later.

However, Daniels-Portis still has a visit planned with Illinois, per 247Sports, after taking the trip to Boulder.

Kylan Bobo

Three-star running back recruit Kylan Bobo is the No. 64 running back prospect in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports' rankings. He's received one prediction in favor of Colorado from 247Sports' Brendan Sonnone, and a commitment to the Buffaloes could be imminent given Colorado's momentum on the recruiting trail.

The Buffs recently landed running back recruit Steven Alexis who could pair nicely with a speedster like Bobo.

James Harris Jr.

Three-star linebacker recruit James Harris Jr. out of Houston, Texas, is being recruited by programs like Miami and Oregon State, but he revealed to On3's Don Callahan that Colorado and North Carolina are his top two schools.

The Buffaloes have the advantage of hosting Harris after his visit with the Tar Heels with a clear need at the linebacker position. Colorado's only current linebacker commit is three-star Jovon Pulliam.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Aaron Williams

Three-star linebacker Aaron Williams has a visit to Boulder planned for June 19, according to On3. Standing at 6-2, 195, Williams is ranked as the No. 46 linebacker recruit in the class of 2027 by On3.

His highlight tape shows a physical linebacker who can defend both the pass and the run, and his closing speed might be his biggest strength. Williams took his first official visit to Mississippi State, meaning Colorado will have to fend off the Bulldogs in order to land his commitment.

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