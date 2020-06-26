Report: Tad Boyle to hire Rick Ray for vacant assistant coaching position

Tad Boyle appears to have found his next assistant coach for the Colorado basketball team.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is reporting that Boyle is expected to hire Rick Ray for the vacant assistant coaching position.

Ray was previously the head coach at Southeastern Missouri where his team went 51-104 during his five seasons at the helm.

Before that, he landed his first head coaching gig at Mississippi State. He went 37-60 during three seasons and was let go after the 2014-15 season.

As an assistant, Ray spent time at Indiana State, Northern Illinois, Purdue and Clemson.

Mississippi State recruited poorly during the 2013 and 2014 season, 13th and 14th in the SEC. When Ray left in 2015, the Bulldogs successfully recruited five-star Malik Newman. They also had the 2nd ranked recruiting class in 2016, one year after Ray was gone.

However, in 2011, Ray was on the staff that recruited three-star K.J. McDaniels to Clemson. McDaniels became one of the best players in Clemson history and was drafted 32nd overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. He currently plays for the Houston Rockets.

According to the 247Sports database, Ray has not been the lead recruiter for a recruit above three-stars while at Mississippi State, Clemson or elsewhere. It is likely most of his recruiting efforts before 2010 were not tracked.

Although it's unclear whether he was a successful recruiter at Purdue, the teams under Matt Painter were very successful. They appeared in the NCAA tournament every season Ray was on the bench including two straight sweet 16 appearances and a Big Ten title.

Though born in Compton (Calif.), Ray primarily grew up in Kansas City. He went to Grand View College and graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and secondary education. He worked in the actuary field before deciding to go into teaching and coaching.

His first coaching job at the Division I level was as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Omaha.

Ray will fill the void left by Anthony Coleman, who departed for Arizona State, and will bring with him plenty of coaching experience to the Colorado bench.