BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Tad Boyle to hire Rick Ray for vacant assistant coaching position

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle appears to have found his next assistant coach for the Colorado basketball team. 

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is reporting that Boyle is expected to hire Rick Ray for the vacant assistant coaching position. 

Ray was previously the head coach at Southeastern Missouri where his team went 51-104 during his five seasons at the helm.

Before that, he landed his first head coaching gig at Mississippi State. He went 37-60 during three seasons and was let go after the 2014-15 season. 

As an assistant, Ray spent time at Indiana State, Northern Illinois, Purdue and Clemson. 

Mississippi State recruited poorly during the 2013 and 2014 season, 13th and 14th in the SEC. When Ray left in 2015, the Bulldogs successfully recruited five-star Malik Newman. They also had the 2nd ranked recruiting class in 2016, one year after Ray was gone. 

However, in 2011, Ray was on the staff that recruited three-star K.J. McDaniels to Clemson. McDaniels became one of the best players in Clemson history and was drafted 32nd overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. He currently plays for the Houston Rockets. 

According to the 247Sports database, Ray has not been the lead recruiter for a recruit above three-stars while at Mississippi State, Clemson or elsewhere. It is likely most of his recruiting efforts before 2010 were not tracked. 

Although it's unclear whether he was a successful recruiter at Purdue, the teams under Matt Painter were very successful. They appeared in the NCAA tournament every season Ray was on the bench including two straight sweet 16 appearances and a Big Ten title. 

Though born in Compton (Calif.), Ray primarily grew up in Kansas City. He went to Grand View College and graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and secondary education. He worked in the actuary field before deciding to go into teaching and coaching. 

His first coaching job at the Division I level was as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Omaha. 

Ray will fill the void left by Anthony Coleman, who departed for Arizona State, and will bring with him plenty of coaching experience to the Colorado bench. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA extends the recruiting dead period, again

The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period through August 31 as they continue to push it back every month.

Chase Howell

The defensive line could be a strength for the CU Buffs in 2020

After building lots of depth at the position in 2019, the defensive line has quickly turned into a strength for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Offensive and Defensive Lineman Adjust to COVID-19 Changes

Mustafa Johnson and Will Sherman discuss their offseason and voluntary workouts.

Vinay Simlot

Wednesday Mailbag: Time to get serious about CU football

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, but on a Wednesday, Chase Howell dives into some important questions about the state of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Is Ashaad Clayton going to wear the No. 0 for the CU Buffs?

Colorado Buffaloes running back Ashaad Clayton is hinting on Twitter he wants to be the first college football player to wear the No. 0.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Discussing Dads and Quarterbacks

The CU Buffs Country Podcast is back talking about the CU Buffs and the wide world of sports.

Chase Howell

Four-star Kaleb Elarms-Orr breaks down top seven schools

Four-star outside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr released his top seven schools on Monday and he broke them down for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

Two former CU Buffs soccer players on team with positive COVID-19 tests

Forever Buffs Taylor Kornieck and Erin Greening will not be playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup after unknown members of the team test positive for the coronavirus.

Chase Howell

The story of how J.J. Flannigan ended up at Colorado

The story of Bill McCartney bringing J.J. Flannigan to Boulder is a recruiting tale for the ages.

Chase Howell

Thank you, Dad, for showing me sports

A thank you from BuffsCountry to all of the fathers out there that have spent so many great bonding moments with their kids because of their passion for sports.

Chase Howell