Former Colorado Long Snapper Camden Dempsey Earns Prestigious Academic Opportunity

Only weeks after closing his five-year Colorado Buffaloes football career, long snapper Camden Dempsey has been selected as a prestigious Schwarzman Scholar.

Colorado announced earlier this month that Dempsey will soon spend a year in China studying and learning global affairs as part of the graduate fellowship. According to a CU press release, the Schwarzman Scholars program's acceptance rate is similar to that of the Rhodes and Marshall Scholarships.

"The Schwarzman Scholars program is a highly competitive, fully funded one-year master's degree and leadership program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China — one of Asia's top universities," a CU release read. "Designed to prepare future global leaders, the program focuses on leadership, global affairs, and understanding China's role in the world. Scholars are selected for their leadership ability, academic achievement, and potential to foster cross-cultural understanding."

In the classroom, Dempsey received his undergraduate degree in business and marketing, with a minor in leadership studies. He also served on CU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Pac-12's Student-Athlete Leadership team.

Dempsey, who coach Deion Sanders nicknamed "The Governor," appeared in only two games during his college career as a walk-on long snapper, but was regarded as a leader in the locker room.

“If anything, it just means that I’m trying to keep an eye on our guys a little closer,” Dempsey said of his "Governor" role. "I’m trying to keep an eye on what guys are doing, whether it comes to NIL, whether it comes to the stuff that they’re doing in the community, I want to be able to highlight that. Nothing’s changed on the field, but when it comes to the locker room, I’m chatting with guys more, trying to bring the two sides of the locker room closer together.”

Deion Sanders' Belief in Camden Dempsey

Sanders reaffirmed his belief in Dempsey last spring during a team meeting. With the entire team watching, "Coach Prime" allowed the long snapper to practice a business pitch for his self-formed title insurance company, VerEstate.

"We don't just want you to be professional football players," Sanders said. "We want you to be professionals. And that's what this man is gonna be. A professional. That's why I believe in you. That's why you're 'The Governor.'"

Other Notable Academic Achievements in Colorado Football History

Dempsey is far from the only Colorado football player to receive a prestigious academic opportunity. According to CU, George Carlson (1931), Clayton White (1933), Byron White (1938), Joe Romig (1962) and Jim Hansen (1992) were all recipients of the Rhodes Scholarship. White later served on the United States Supreme Court from 1962 to 1993.

This past semester, Colorado's 317 student-athletes achieved the highest fall semester grade point average in program history at 3.296. Women's skiing led the way at 3.753, followed by women's track and field at 3.619.