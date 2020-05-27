BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 Basketball Recruiting Big Board

Chase Howell

2020 and 2021 are crucial recruiting classes for the Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes.

They did a solid job in 2020, signing two four-star recruits and some additional pieces around them.

Now, they must turn their eyes to 2021. They are expected to have at least five players graduate after next season: McKinley Wright, Maddox Daniels, Jeriah Horne, Alex Strating and D'Shawn Schwartz. That means it's likely they'll have at least five scholarships open. 

They already have one commit in Lawson Lovering, who committed before the 2019-20 season. And they're currently targeting plenty of high-profile recruits. 

Committed

Lawson Lovering

The lone commit in the 2021 class so far. Lovering recently debuted in the top 60 on the 247Sports rankings. He’s also grown to 7-foot-1, 225-pounds. 

Offers Currently Uncommitted

Angelo Brizzi

Brizzi is a 6-foot-4 point guard out of Warrenton (Va.). He’s being recruited by most of the major programs in the United States and is ranked No. 39 in the country regardless of position. Colorado offered around a month ago and they remain in the mix. Read more here.

Jahmai Mashack

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the first schools to offer the 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing. They were planning on bringing him in for a visit but I don’t believe that came into fruition before the recruiting dead period. He’s receiving a lot of power conference interest from schools all over the country. He’s rated as a four-star recruit and one of the top 75 players nationally on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Quincy Allen

Allen is one of the 2021 recruits that was able to take a visit. He took an unofficial to Boulder right before the dead period. The 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward is receiving a lot of interest from top programs nationally including Louisville, Florida and NC State. He is rated as a four-star recruit and No. 39 player in the nation regardless of position on 247Sports.

Kenneth Simpson Jr.

The Buffaloes only recently started recruiting Simpson Jr. They offered a little over two weeks ago. Simpson is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard out of California. He has reported nine offers on Rivals not including Colorado so there is a possibility he has many more and hasn’t reported them. He does not have a 247Sports profile but is ranked as a top 150 recruit regardless of position on Rivals. Some of his other offers include USC, Arizona State and Arizona.

Obinna Anyanwu

Anyanwu is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward out of San Diego (Calif.). He is one of the few 2021 recruits that has been able to take a trip to Boulder. He visited back on October 25. He is rated as a four-star recruit and one of the top 100 recruits in the nation on both Rivals and 247Sports.

Zaon Collins

Collins is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.). There hasn’t been too much smoke in his recruitment regarding Colorado. But he is receiving interest from a lot of schools and is rated as a four-star and a top 50 recruit regardless of position on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Tamar Bates

Bates has seen his recruitment blow up this spring and that includes the Colorado Buffaloes who reached out with an offer this past weekend. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard recently announced that he will be attending IMG Academy for his senior season. Coming out of Kansas City, Kansas will be a big-time player in his recruitment as well as Kansas State. He also has offers from some of the other big-time basketball programs in his area including Creighton, Oklahoma and Wichita State.

In-state prospects without an offer

Jalen Weaver

Weaver has yet to receive an offer from Colorado but he is definitely on their radar. He is rated as a four-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports and in the top 150 nationally. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder out of Smoky Hill High in Aurora (Colo.) holds offers from Montana State, Loyola-Marymount and UMass-Amherst.

Julian Hammond III

Hammond is a name you might recognize from the football and basketball big boards. That’s because he is very good at both. The Cherry Creek quarterback has a football offer from Northern Colorado. But his future is probably more bright on the basketball court. He already holds offers from Wyoming and Denver and more could be on the way. His grandpa and namesake led the NCAA in field goal percentage (65.9) back in 1966 before playing for the Denver Rockets in the ABA.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three-star TJ Quinn enjoys virtual visit with CU Buffs

Three-star safety TJ Quinn out of Valdosta (Ga.) has many power five options and CU has been recruiting him heavily.

Chase Howell

Introducing SI All-American TV with John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.  interviews former NFL and college football head coach Jim Mora Jr. for some insight on preparing for a football season.

Chase Howell

CU-Boulder releases plans for students' return to campus in the fall

The University of Colorado-Boulder and Chancellor Phil DiStefano released a plan on Tuesday describing the guidelines for in-person classes in the fall.

Chase Howell

Report: Pac-12 to allow on-campus activities effective June 15

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is reporting that the Pac-12 executives have voted to allow schools to resume on-campus activities on June 15.

Chase Howell

Report: CU hoops assistant Anthony Coleman heading back to Arizona State

CU Buffs assistant basketball coach Anthony Coleman is heading back to Tempe where he coached on Bobby Hurley's staff for three season.

Chase Howell

Conferences and Television Networks agree to extend deadline

The FBS conferences and television networks have agreed to extend the deadline for scheduling game times in the early portion of the season.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: The side of the Buffalo with the most fur

Another edition of the Monday Mailbag as BuffsCountry takes questions regarding every subject.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: The Defensive Line

The CU coaching staff were back on the trail this past week identifying 2021 recruits.

Chase Howell

Taking a look at the best pieces from across Sports Illustrated

BuffsCountry takes a look at some of the best college sports content from across the country that were published this past week on Sports Illustrated.

Chase Howell

Ranking the Toughest Places to Play in Pac-12

BuffsCountry ranks the Pac-12's toughest atmospheres to play in.

Chase Howell