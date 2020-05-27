2020 and 2021 are crucial recruiting classes for the Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes.

They did a solid job in 2020, signing two four-star recruits and some additional pieces around them.

Now, they must turn their eyes to 2021. They are expected to have at least five players graduate after next season: McKinley Wright, Maddox Daniels, Jeriah Horne, Alex Strating and D'Shawn Schwartz. That means it's likely they'll have at least five scholarships open.

They already have one commit in Lawson Lovering, who committed before the 2019-20 season. And they're currently targeting plenty of high-profile recruits.

Committed

Lawson Lovering

The lone commit in the 2021 class so far. Lovering recently debuted in the top 60 on the 247Sports rankings. He’s also grown to 7-foot-1, 225-pounds.

Offers Currently Uncommitted

Angelo Brizzi

Brizzi is a 6-foot-4 point guard out of Warrenton (Va.). He’s being recruited by most of the major programs in the United States and is ranked No. 39 in the country regardless of position. Colorado offered around a month ago and they remain in the mix. Read more here.

Jahmai Mashack

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the first schools to offer the 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing. They were planning on bringing him in for a visit but I don’t believe that came into fruition before the recruiting dead period. He’s receiving a lot of power conference interest from schools all over the country. He’s rated as a four-star recruit and one of the top 75 players nationally on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Quincy Allen

Allen is one of the 2021 recruits that was able to take a visit. He took an unofficial to Boulder right before the dead period. The 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward is receiving a lot of interest from top programs nationally including Louisville, Florida and NC State. He is rated as a four-star recruit and No. 39 player in the nation regardless of position on 247Sports.

Kenneth Simpson Jr.

The Buffaloes only recently started recruiting Simpson Jr. They offered a little over two weeks ago. Simpson is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard out of California. He has reported nine offers on Rivals not including Colorado so there is a possibility he has many more and hasn’t reported them. He does not have a 247Sports profile but is ranked as a top 150 recruit regardless of position on Rivals. Some of his other offers include USC, Arizona State and Arizona.

Obinna Anyanwu

Anyanwu is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward out of San Diego (Calif.). He is one of the few 2021 recruits that has been able to take a trip to Boulder. He visited back on October 25. He is rated as a four-star recruit and one of the top 100 recruits in the nation on both Rivals and 247Sports.

Zaon Collins

Collins is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.). There hasn’t been too much smoke in his recruitment regarding Colorado. But he is receiving interest from a lot of schools and is rated as a four-star and a top 50 recruit regardless of position on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Tamar Bates

Bates has seen his recruitment blow up this spring and that includes the Colorado Buffaloes who reached out with an offer this past weekend. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard recently announced that he will be attending IMG Academy for his senior season. Coming out of Kansas City, Kansas will be a big-time player in his recruitment as well as Kansas State. He also has offers from some of the other big-time basketball programs in his area including Creighton, Oklahoma and Wichita State.

In-state prospects without an offer

Jalen Weaver

Weaver has yet to receive an offer from Colorado but he is definitely on their radar. He is rated as a four-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports and in the top 150 nationally. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder out of Smoky Hill High in Aurora (Colo.) holds offers from Montana State, Loyola-Marymount and UMass-Amherst.

Julian Hammond III

Hammond is a name you might recognize from the football and basketball big boards. That’s because he is very good at both. The Cherry Creek quarterback has a football offer from Northern Colorado. But his future is probably more bright on the basketball court. He already holds offers from Wyoming and Denver and more could be on the way. His grandpa and namesake led the NCAA in field goal percentage (65.9) back in 1966 before playing for the Denver Rockets in the ABA.