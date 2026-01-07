Cornerback With College Football Playoff Success Transfers To Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' 16th transfer portal commitment came late Tuesday in the form of James Madison defect Justin Eaglin.

Eaglin is a four-star transfer cornerback who spent the past four seasons at James Madison, highlighted by a College Football Playoff appearance last month. While the Dukes ultimately lost the first-round matchup against Oregon, Eaglin starred by recording his fifth interception of the year.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Christian Hamilton (7) makes a catch as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In 14 games played this past season, Eaglin also totaled 35 tackles, eight pass breakups and a blocked kick en route to earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. The year prior, he totaled 12 tackles and an interception.

Former James Madison defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler was impressed by Eaglin's ability to bounce back following a challenging 2024 season.

“(Eaglin’s confidence) was kind of knocked down in the winter after a tough season,” Hitschler said in October, per The Breeze JMU. “It just grew throughout the spring. He was back in fall camp and it just stepped up, higher and higher.”

Eaglin officially entered the portal on Friday and received an offer from Colorado that same day.

Projecting Justin Eaglin's Role At Colorado

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes cornerback Terrence Spence (3) reacts with cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) after intercepting the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Colorado's cornerback room is far from complete as Eaglin represents the position group's first transfer portal addition. Those who've left via the portal include Tyrecus Davis, Kyle Carpenter, DJ McKinney, Braden Keith, Noah King and Teon Parks. Plus, Ivan Yates has exhausted his eligibility.

As things currently stand, Eaglin would likely be a starting cornerback alongside RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers on an incoming freshman. The Buffs signed three class of 2026 cornerbacks last month in Preston Ashley, Braylon Edwards and Maurice Williams Jr.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' Robbie Weinstien, the Buffs are currently favored to land Notre Dame transfer cornerback Cree Thomas, who had one pass defended as a true freshman this past season.

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eaglin is the second James Madison transfer to land at Colorado this offseason, joining EDGE Manny Ezeogu. As of Wednesday morning, "Coach Prime" has landed 16 transfer portal commits and is trending well with several others.

Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)

Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)

EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)

EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)

EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)

Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)

Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison)

247Sports ranks Colorado's transfer portal class at No. 20 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12. Only Oklahoma State (24) and Iowa State (28) have landed more transfer commits in the conference.