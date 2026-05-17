Five Colorado Women's Basketball Breakout Candidates

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team will be looking to make the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The Buffs under coach JR Payne went 22-12 in 2025-26. Here are five players that could be poised for breakout seasons in 2026-27.

Zyanna Walker, Guard

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Zyanna Walker (1) drives the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Zyanna Walker enters her senior season in Boulder with the opportunity to become Colorado’s leading scorer in 2026-27. 2025-26 was Walker’s first season with Colorado after opening the first three years of her career with the Louisville Cardinals and Kansas State Wildcats.

Last season was Walker’s most productive in her collegiate career. She averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Walker’s 11.3 points per game were the second most points per game for Colorado. The leading scorer was guard Desiree Wooten, who averaged 13.4 points per game.

This offseason, Wooten opted to enter the portal and transferred to the NC State Wolfpack for his last season in college. This will give new opportunities for players like Walker.

Mecailin Marshall, Guard

Dec 17, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall (8) grabs a loose ball in front of Alabama guard Jessica Timmons (23) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado landed guard Mecailin Marshall in the transfer portal this offseason. Marshall spent her freshman season in 2025-26 with the Tulane Green Wave. She averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning the 2026 American Conference Freshman of the Year award.

Marshall played all 31 games for the Green Wave, starting six games and averaging 24.1 minutes per game. She had 16 games where she scored in double figures, five games with 20 or more points, and had a career high of 34 points in one game.

It will be interesting to see how her game translates to the Big 12 conference. If her efficiency numbers can improve, she will be a problem for Colorado’s opponents.

Cail Jahnke, Guard

Cail Jahnke is a 6-2 guard out of Saint Michael, Minnesota who will be a true freshman when the Buffs’ season tips off. She was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 combo guard in the class of 2026. She is the highest rated recruit for Colorado in the 2026 class.

With the departure of Colorado’s leading scorer (Desiree Wooten) from the backcourt last season, it will open the door for new contributors like Jahnke.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Logyn Greer, Forward

Logan Greer is entering his second season with the Buffaloes in 2026-27. She had a good start to her collegiate career as a true freshman in Boulder. The 6-4 Greer averaged 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds, earning a spot on the 2026 All-Big 12 12 Freshman team.

She should be even better in her sophomore season and become one of Colorado's top interior forces.

Kennedy Sanders, Guard

Kennedy Sanders heads into her junior season following a 2025-26 where she averaged 9.3 points and 2.2 assits per game. Her three point percentage improved from 29.5 percent in 2024-25 to 32.1 percent in 2025-26. Another bump like this in 2026-27 and she'll become one of Colorado's biggest threats from the outside.

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