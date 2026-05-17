Five Colorado Women's Basketball Breakout Candidates
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The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team will be looking to make the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The Buffs under coach JR Payne went 22-12 in 2025-26. Here are five players that could be poised for breakout seasons in 2026-27.
Zyanna Walker, Guard
Zyanna Walker enters her senior season in Boulder with the opportunity to become Colorado’s leading scorer in 2026-27. 2025-26 was Walker’s first season with Colorado after opening the first three years of her career with the Louisville Cardinals and Kansas State Wildcats.
Last season was Walker’s most productive in her collegiate career. She averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Walker’s 11.3 points per game were the second most points per game for Colorado. The leading scorer was guard Desiree Wooten, who averaged 13.4 points per game.
This offseason, Wooten opted to enter the portal and transferred to the NC State Wolfpack for his last season in college. This will give new opportunities for players like Walker.
Mecailin Marshall, Guard
Colorado landed guard Mecailin Marshall in the transfer portal this offseason. Marshall spent her freshman season in 2025-26 with the Tulane Green Wave. She averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning the 2026 American Conference Freshman of the Year award.
Marshall played all 31 games for the Green Wave, starting six games and averaging 24.1 minutes per game. She had 16 games where she scored in double figures, five games with 20 or more points, and had a career high of 34 points in one game.
It will be interesting to see how her game translates to the Big 12 conference. If her efficiency numbers can improve, she will be a problem for Colorado’s opponents.
Cail Jahnke, Guard
Cail Jahnke is a 6-2 guard out of Saint Michael, Minnesota who will be a true freshman when the Buffs’ season tips off. She was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 combo guard in the class of 2026. She is the highest rated recruit for Colorado in the 2026 class.
With the departure of Colorado’s leading scorer (Desiree Wooten) from the backcourt last season, it will open the door for new contributors like Jahnke.
Logyn Greer, Forward
Logan Greer is entering his second season with the Buffaloes in 2026-27. She had a good start to her collegiate career as a true freshman in Boulder. The 6-4 Greer averaged 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds, earning a spot on the 2026 All-Big 12 12 Freshman team.
She should be even better in her sophomore season and become one of Colorado's top interior forces.
Kennedy Sanders, Guard
Kennedy Sanders heads into her junior season following a 2025-26 where she averaged 9.3 points and 2.2 assits per game. Her three point percentage improved from 29.5 percent in 2024-25 to 32.1 percent in 2025-26. Another bump like this in 2026-27 and she'll become one of Colorado's biggest threats from the outside.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1