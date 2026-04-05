Colorado Buffaloes Depth Takes a Hit After Latest Transfer Portal Movement

Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball is losing two starters, including its leading scorer.

Guard Desiree Wooten and forward Tabitha Betson plan to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Tuesday, per social media. Wooten played one season in Boulder, while Betson played two, both integral pieces of bringing coach JR Payne's squad back to the NCAA Tournament in 2026.

Colorado Buffalo Standouts Desiree Wooten, Tabitha Betson Entering Transfer Portal

Colorado guard Desiree Wooten (3) brings the ball past Illinois guard Jasmine Brown-Hagger (8) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A source familiar with the situation told Colorado Buffaloes On SI that Wooten's primary reason for transferring was financial. The redshirt junior was an All-Big 12 honorable mention while averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game.

Wooten came off the bench in 27 of Colorado's 34 games but was a spark plug, providing elite shot creation. She was the Buffaloes' best 3-point shooter at 35.2 percent and a disruptive defender, transferring in from North Texas to become an invaluable two-way asset.

In the Buffaloes' biggest games, Wooten regularly rose to the occasion. She scored 24 in a statement win over Iowa State, dropped 19 in an impressive upset of TCU and put up 21 against Baylor in the Big 12 tournament to stamp a March Madness berth for Colorado. The 5-8 guard also matched a career-high with 25 in a late-season loss to BYU.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) shoots a jumper over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Riley Makalusky (21) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

While the Buffs fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Illinois, Wooten led the effort with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting. The native of Dallas, Texas, had fearlessness and explosiveness that will be difficult for Colorado to replace.

Meanwhile, Betson departs Colorado after a topsy-turvy tenure. She averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over two seasons. The Aussie arrived in Boulder in 2024 as the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, but struggled living up to that honor.

Colorado forward Tabitha Betson (17) shoots past Illinois forward Berry Wallace (23) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the sophomore was a sturdy, versatile defender who could score from all three levels and occasionally showed flashes of greatness. Betson scored 16 points in the 2025 Big 12 tournament's second round, still her career-high. Though she had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in a vital win over Arizona last February.

Last summer, Betson departed the Buffaloes due to homesickness for her family in Australia. She rejoined the team last December and was a near-instant starter, but now may need a fresh start elsewhere to recenter herself. Additionally, her closest friends on Colorado were its now-departing seniors, forwards Jade Masogayo and Anaëlle Dutat.

Colorado's Outlook Still Good Despite Losses

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne watches the run of play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

While these departures are significant and open up needs for the fast-approaching portal window, coach Payne will likely retain a strong core entering next season. Guards Zyanna Walker and Kennedy Sanders, along with forward Jade Crook, announced their intentions to return to the Buffaloes for 2026-27.

Walker was an All-Big 12 Defensive Team selection and an honorable mention. Sanders averaged 9.3 points across 10 games and looked to break out in the backcourt before a nagging hip injury caused season-ending surgery. Crook was a solid rotational freshman who fits well in Payne's system and could compete for a starting spot in the near future.

Walker formed a dynamic duo with Wooten that wreaked havoc on both ends, but a healthy Sanders should become a valuable replacement. Sources tell On SI that the Buffaloes will also aim to replace Wooten with a more conventional point guard through the portal. They'll also have two high-upside youngsters in sophomore Erianna Gooden and freshman Cail Jahnke.