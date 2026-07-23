Draymond Green Next Team Prediction Market Says He's Staying With Warriors

There is no doubt that Draymond Green will return to the Golden State Warriors, and Kalshi agrees. The market on Kalshi heavily suggests Draymond re-signing with Golden State after he declined his $27.7 million player option.

Kalshi’s NBA next team market prices Draymond Green at 90% to stay with Golden State. Green declined his player option on June 29 and has been favored to return to the Warriors ever since.

Draymond Green Next Team - Kalshi

Golden State Warriors or Retires 90%

Cleveland Cavaliers 12%

Kalshi will settle the market before October 21 based on which team Green is with by then. Trading $10 on Green to remain with the Warriors offers a profit of $1.14.

Never a doubt

While the market suggests the question of a new team, the real questions are when he’ll sign and for how much.

At the end of June, Green went on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” and stated that he’s always willing to work with the team and has the team’s future first rather than his own.

"As you all know, I’ve always taken the approach of working with the organization. I’ve been in one place for 14 years. It’s more of a family to me than anything...Bringing my number down has allowed us to explore a little bit more, to help the books a little bit more, I am always intrigued by that route... I feel great about it and we’ll see where it goes from here."

Green also mentioned that he enjoys being in a position to help better the team and organization, which led to his declining the option.

Circling back to LeBron

His decision also circles back to his relationship with LeBron James. Green and LeBron are close friends and are also represented by the same agent, Rich Paul.

That said, Green’s decision showed LeBron that Golden State could offer the most money, even with the financials not playing a role in his decision.

It’s also worth noting that at the time of Draymond declining his player option, the Warriors also publicly pursued Anthony Davis.

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