Tad Boyle Shares High Praise for His Biggest Transfer Portal Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes added forward Justin Neely, the second-leading rebounder in the country in 2025, to the squad via the transfer portal this offseason.

Neely brings needed hope to Boulder, and Buffs coach Tad Boyle shared why he wanted him on the team for the coming season alongside Colorado's official announcement of Neely's signing.

How Justin Neely fits a major need for Colorado

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Drew Fielder (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

First and foremost, Neely is an important addition to the Buffaloes because he fills the hole left in their rebounding capabilities by the transfer portal. Colorado lost its top five rebounders to the portal this offseason.

To add insult to injury, the Buffaloes already struggled in the rebounding department with those players. They finished 13th in the Big 12 in rebounds per game with 34.6, only 1.4 boards ahead of last place.

However, Boyle feels like Neely answers his call for rebounding that he’s been making for the last two seasons.

"One of our biggest needs coming into this year is to become a better rebounding team, and this kid fits the bill," Boyle said. "He can get balls in and out of his area, offensive rebound and defensive rebound.”

Questions surrounding Neely’s ability to translate his rebounding numbers from the Southern Conference to the Big 12 have knocked him down a peg as a prospect. He was listed as just a three-star recruit by 247Sports despite his 2025 production. But Boyle believes that won’t be a problem for Neely.

“Rebounding is one thing that translates from level to level," Boyle said. "It translates from high school to college, from college to the professional ranks. If you can rebound, you can rebound."

The scoring capabilities Justin Neely brings to the Buffs

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) takes a shot over Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

But Neely was no one-trick pony last season. He also led the UNC Greensboro Spartans in assists, steals and points per game. His scoring will be crucial to the Buffs, as they also lost four of their top five scorers to the portal.

He found a great deal of his scoring success at the charity stripe, taking 264 free-throw attempts in 2025.

"You look at the number of (free throws) he took this year, for a guy his size, he scored the ball at a really good clip and rebounded at an exceptional clip,” Boyle said. “The combination of those two things with the fact that he has experience is something that we really needed because, especially on the front line and even on the perimeter to some degree, it's hard to compete in the Big 12 with just freshmen."

Tad Boyle’s comments on Justin Neely’s character

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

But regardless of basketball prowess, Boyle has always recruited the person first. If players don’t fit the character of a stand-up man, skill doesn’t matter to the Buffaloes’ head coach. But in the case of Neely, Boyle sees the exact type of player he’s always looking for in the big man.

"We always ask kids, especially ones in the portal, 'What are you looking for?'" Boyle said. "Justin's answer was 'I want to go somewhere where we can win.' And that's a very unique answer. A lot of kids say, 'I'm looking for the best fit' or 'I'm looking for a place to play.'

Boyle emphasized how Neely’s focus on team over individual success is something his team needs, especially after the mass exodus it saw in the transfer portal this offseason.

“There are a lot of different ways to answer that question, but very few kids answer with 'I want to win,'” Boyle said. “And to me, when you talk about an 'it' factor, you talk about a value system that aligns, and that's exactly what we're looking for as well."

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