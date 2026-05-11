Two Colorado Buffaloes Role Players That Tad Boyle Will Have To Rely On

Because the Colorado Buffaloes overhauled their roster this offseason, they are thin on depth and need every player to perform up to expectations.

That includes the bench, as there are two role players the Buffaloes will be relying on in 2026.

Guard Ian Inman

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Ryan Crotty (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Despite being a part of Colorado’s crucial returning trio from the 2025 freshman class, he still has the longest way to go of the bunch. He’ll likely be coming off the bench as the sixth man as a result, but he can still contribute in a very meaningful way for Colorado in 2026.

Inman is a lights-out shooter when he gets hot, especially from the perimeter. The best displays of this came in the Buffaloes’ matchups against the then-No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Colorado was struggling mightily on the road against the Red Raiders, but as a result, Buffs coach Tad Boyle allowed Inman to test his range. The freshman jacked up seven three-point attempts and made four of them. All four came in a row during the last five minutes of the first half, displaying the type of streaky shooting he can produce. Inman finished the game with 12 points.

Against Kansas State, Inman rekindled that flame, knocking down five of his seven shots from beyond the arc. While his scoring was the headline, as he finished with a career-high 17 points, he showed some versatility. He grabbed a clutch five rebounds, making all of his extra minutes count. That game carved out a 19-plus minutes-per-game average for Inman in four of Colorado’s final five contests.

So, Inman will contribute scoring off the bench, but Boyle wants to see him add more layers to his game like he did against Kansas State.

"Everybody knows that [Inman] is a good shooter," said Boyle following Inman’s announcement of his return to Boulder. "The biggest thing we've got to challenge him with is to get bigger and stronger in the weight room this summer and become more than just a shooter, which he's very, very capable of doing, because he can put the ball on the floor."

Foward Goc Malual

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malual will contribute off the bench for nearly the polar opposite reason of Inman. Malual is a premier defender, something he’s displayed in his days in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Colorado will likely be keeping its best on-ball defender, Jalin Holland, in the starting lineup this season. This means that, especially in zone defense, there will be a noticeable void defensively for the Buffs when Holland is off the floor.

But Malual can at least begin to mend that rift, giving the Buffaloes a reliable defensive piece to deploy in the frontcourt.

Boyle revealed that he brought Malual in for this very reason after the 6-8 forward officially signed to the program on April 23.

"What stood out to me is his motor," Boyle said. "He plays extremely hard; he's tough and rugged. He can really help our front court in terms of rebounding and defense, and he can score the ball a little as well."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.