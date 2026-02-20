Colorado Buffaloes To Start Pivotal Homestand Before Big 12 Tournament

Time is running out for the Colorado Buffaloes, but a week lies ahead with infectious potential.

Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) clash with the similarly straggling Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) in a Saturday matinee tilt. Colorado will look for its third straight home win as the Cowboys try to snap a four-game losing streak.

Colorado Hosts Oklahoma State After Near-Upset Of BYU

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Isaiah Johnson (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Both teams enter facing late-season blues, but the Buffaloes are hot off a remarkable road battle. With nothing to lose, they took No. 22 BYU to overtime and the brink of an upset, but fell 90-86.

Star Cougar guard Richie Saunders suffered a season-ending injury in the game's first minute, an unfortunate yet tangible spark for Colorado. Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson attacked relentlessly for 27 points, including a last-second layup high off the glass to force extra time.

Guard Barrington Hargress also helped the push in Provo, scoring 20-plus points for the fourth time this season. Forward Sebastian Rancik did a little bit of everything with 10 rebounds, six assists, six points and three steals. However, his 3-point heaves late in overtime clanked, as Colorado elected to go for the tie rather than inching back via 2-pointers.

Forward Bangot Dak had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Buffs held their own on the glass, only losing the rebound battle 46-39. Guard Jalin Holland had six boards to go along with nine points.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Jalin Holland (11) of the Colorado Buffaloes drives to the basket during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

On the other end, sophomore BYU guard Robert Wright III was impossible to guard, scoring a career-high 39 points. Projected No. 1 NBA draft pick forward AJ Dybantsa had 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, albeit on 6-for-20 shooting and with seven turnovers.

It wasn't the result Colorado wanted, but the effort displayed promise and maturity. The Buffaloes hadn't given up on their season quite yet, even with every right to after a series of blowout road losses.

Still, they fell to their lowest analytical standings all season, No. 74 in KenPom and No. 75 in NET. Colorado has five games left to make things right, three of which are at home, but two will be against top-five teams in the country, No. 2 Houston and No. 4 Arizona.

Tip-off from the CU Events Center on Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on TNT and truTV.

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Oklahoma State Spiraling Down Stretch

Oklahoma State Cowboys center Parsa Fallah (22) reacts during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys arrive in Boulder on their worst losing streak of the season, having been blown out by Arizona, then battling but falling to Arizona State, TCU and Kansas. They rank one spot below Colorado in NET (76) but nine spots ahead in KenPom (65).

OSU is particularly rough on the road, 1-5 in Big 12 play. Coach Steve Lutz has a feisty bunch but one still hard-pressed to find winning ways.

Senior journeyman guard Anthony Roy leads the Cowboys in scoring at 17.5 points per game. He stands at 6-5, so his height will provide problems for Colorado's smaller guards.

Iranian big man Parsa Fallah is another key contributor for Oklahoma State, averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. He's scored 20+ in each of his last two performances, including a season-high 27 last Saturday against TCU.

Colorado Vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle looks on during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The CU Events Center isn't friendly to anyone who comes out sluggish. Expect the team that starts the fastest to take the win, and with a week to recover, Colorado should be the most energized. The Buffaloes will beat Oklahoma State, 84-79.