What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team hasn't lost its fight just yet.

Despite entering Saturday's matchup at No. 22 BYU as significant underdogs, the Buffs gave the Cougars all they could handle in a difficult road environment. Colorado pushed things to overtime with a few standout performances, but ultimately failed to close the deal in a 90-86 loss at BYU's Marriott Center.

Colorado's sixth straight road loss dropped the Buffs to 14-12 overall and 4-9 in Big 12 play. Five regular season games remain before the Big 12 Tournament begins on March 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

In what has been another disappointing winter for coach Tad Boyle's program, Colorado proved Saturday that it remains committed to salvaging the season. Wednesday's blowout loss to Texas Tech could've spoiled any remaining juice, but the Buffs managed to regroup quickly against a superior BYU team.

Below are a few key takeaways from Colorado's near-upset at BYU:

Sebastian Rancik Takes Rebounding Initiative

After totaling only eight rebounds in Colorado's last three road games, forward Sebastian Rancik stepped up his physicality with a 10-rebound performance against the Cougars. The sophomore's ability to clear the glass kept BYU from second-chance opportunities, which haunted CU in its previous loss to Texas Tech.

“Coach emphasizes rebounding, and even in the NBA they look at how you rebound in college, so it’s important to put that into my game,” Rancik said after beating Arizona State last week. “As I showed today, I’m more than capable. I’ve just got to stay consistent with it.”

Rancik had a poor shooting performance (2-for-9 from the field), but contributed a team-high six assists and had three steals.

Offense Keeps Things Close

Similar to how the Buffs were operating earlier in the season, Colorado's offense kept things close through another shaky defensive performance. Boyle's bunch shot 44 percent from the field and totaled only seven turnovers in 45 minutes of action.

Most notably, Colorado hit six 3-pointers in the second half to help push the game into overtime.

Guards Lead Scoring Charge

Colorado's backcourt duo of Barrington Hargress and Isaiah Johnson again proved that they have enough offensive talent to give the Buffs hope moving forward. The freshman Johnson scored a season-high 27 points and Hargress followed with 20.

“We have energy," Hargress said last week. "When these guys come out here, they just try to be a star in their roles. When you see that from young guys, that's a big thing that they can give you."

Behind Hargress and Johnson, Dak scored 15 points. Rancik and Jalin Holland each had nine.

Up next, Colorado will return home to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 21. Tip-off from the CU Events Center is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on TNT/truTV.