How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Live in the Big 12 Tournament

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday, March 10.

How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT, and the game is set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to current betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffaloes are favored by 2.5 points over the Cowboys, and the points total is currently set at 164.5.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Preview

The last time these two teams faced off, Colorado beat Oklahoma State 83-69 at home. It was the only matchup between the two teams, but the Buffaloes took care of business against the Cowboys. With a rather high-scoring game expected, Colorado fans can expect Buffaloes guards Isaiah Johnson (17.0 points per game) and Barrington Hargress (14.1 points per game) to continue leading the charge.

The Buffaloes are a deep team, sometimes winning games because of the scoring from Johnson and Hargress, but Colorado forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik have also proven their ability to take over games.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dak averages 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Rancik averages 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game of his own. However, Rancik is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, and his status for the conference tournament is unclear.

Missing Rancik is obviously less than ideal, but the Buffaloes could be getting the forward back if they are able to win and extend their time in the tournament.

The Cowboys are familiar to dealing with injuries. One of the leaders on Oklahoma State's roster, forward Parsa Fallah, suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the year. Cowboys guard Anthony Roy leads the team in minutes (28.8) and points per game (16.7), but Fallah's rebounding and defense will be missed.

Still, Oklahoma State holds a deep rotation with over five guards averaging over 20 minutes per game, and one sitting at 19.3 minutes per game.

If the Buffaloes can go on a run in the Big 12 Tournament, doing so will require five wins in five days out of a young Colorado team. While it may sound impossible, the rare accomplishment of winning five games in five days has been achieved by some teams in the past, most notably 2011 UConn and 2024 North Carolina State.

The winner of Colorado vs. Oklahoma State will face the No. 6 seed TCU on Wednesday, and the winner of that game advances to the quarterfinals against the No. 3-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Coach Tad Boyle's Takeaways Before Big 12 Tournament

Colorado enters the conference postseason off of a loss to the No. 1 team in the Big 12, the Arizona Wildcats. The Buffaloes held an 11-point lead over Arizona at one point, but the Wildcats came away with the 89-79 win on Colorado's home court.

After the game, Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle offered some of his thoughts:

"I mean at least we know we can compete with the best team in this league. Now we didn’t prove that in Ames, Iowa, or Houston, Texas, or Waco, Texas, not that Baylor’s at the top of our league, but we did tonight. And Arizona won this league with just 17 games into it, and so they’re a hell of a team. So, no moral victories for sure, but I think our guys can take some positive things," Boyle said.

