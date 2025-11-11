Why Colorado Forward Bangot Dak Isn't Like College Basketball's Other 7-Footers
Perhaps slowly, Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak is becoming a recognizable name in college basketball.
The 7-footer from Nebraska has become commonplace on highlight reels thanks to his growing collection of jaw-dropping dunks and alley-oops. He may not be the largest forward in the sport at 203 pounds, but Dak doesn't lack any athleticism, as displayed against Montana State last week, when he posterized a Bobcat defender on an alley-oop.
Albeit against lower-level competition in Montana State and Eastern Washington, Dak is averaging a near double-double through two games with 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.
Tad Boyle Praises Bangot Dak
Colorado coach Tad Boyle shared last month that while Dak still must improve defensively, his length and explosiveness are among the best he has ever seen.
"He is long and he is explosive. He goes above the square, catches a lob, and dunks it. He can go above the square and block a shot," Boyle said. "His length and his explosiveness, vertically, he is as good as I've ever coached. But it's using that 6-foot-11 wing span on defense and being in a stance rather than playing straight up and down. And that's the challenge he has."
Dak led the Buffs with 46 blocks last season (sixth-most in the Big 12) and has already totaled three this season. Offensively, the next steps in his progression will be to improve his 3-point shooting and dribbling.
"He's an integral part of this team," Boyle said. "On the offensive end, Bangot can stretch the floor on the perimeter, and he can score on the block. He can obviously catch a lob and run in transition. His skill set is unique, and we believe consistency on both ends of the floor is what we need from him. Again, minimizing the mental mistakes and letting his God-given talent make plays.”
What's Next For Bangot Dak?
Again, if Dak can improve defensively (outside of shot-blocking) and minimize turnovers, he has all the talent to become one of college basketball's best forwards. He'd also benefit from the Buffs winning some games in the challenging Big 12 Conference this year.
"My mindset is just to win," Dak said. "I really don't care what happens throughout the game as long as we come out with a dub. My goal for myself is just to be able to have a really big impact on the defensive side. I want people to be like, 'Oh, I don't want this guy guarding me.'"
Now 2-0 after beating Eastern Washington, Dak and the Buffs will host the Big East's Providence Friars on Friday (7 p.m. MT, ESPN+) at the CU Events Center. Guards Jason Edwards (19.5 points per game) and Jaylin Sellers (19.0 PPG) lead the 1-1 Friars, who lost to Virginia Tech in overtime this past weekend.