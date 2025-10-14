Five Things To Know About The 2025-26 Colorado Men's Basketball Team
BOULDER — With hopes of building off last year's strong finish, the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team is now about three weeks away from beginning its 2025-26 season.
Coach Tad Boyle is entering his 16th season at the helm with another new-look roster, although a few key players are back in Boulder, including forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak and center Elijah Malone. Seven Buffs are entering their first season at the college level, and Boyle added two from the transfer portal.
Colorado will host Montana State in its first regular season game on Nov. 3.
Below are five things to know about the 2025-26 CU men's basketball team:
Youth Movement
Colorado will be one of the youngest teams in the Big 12 Conference with seven true freshmen and four sophomores suiting up. Malone, a graduate student, and juniors Barrington Hargress and Dak are the only upperclassmen on Boyle's roster.
Incoming freshmen to know include guards Josiah Sanders, Jalin Holland and Isaiah Johnson, and center Tacko Ifaola.
“The challenges are developing habits and getting these guys to understand that they are in college basketball now. It's different than AAU ball or high school ball," Boyle said. "It's helping them understand that you'll make mistakes, but your habits should minimize those mistakes."
Potential Superstars
If healthy, Dak and Rancik both have the potential to earn All-Big 12 honors this season. Dak was one of the conferences best shot-blockers last season and Rancik enjoyed a few impressive performances, including a 19-point outing against Kansas.
"My mindset is just to win," Dak said. "I really don't care what happens throughout the game as long as we come out with a dub. My goal for myself is just to be able to have a really big impact on the defensive side. I want people to be like, 'Oh, I don't want this guy guarding me.'"
Homegrown Talent
Boyle's roster features three players from the state of Colorado: Sanders, guard Andrew Crawford and walk-on forward Nick Randall.
"I take a lot of pride in it," Sanders said of his Colorado roots. "It's big for me to see the kids that I've been hanging out with for the past couple years, and they see me at this platform now. I'm able to use basketball as a way to inspire others that I've known and show out on the biggest stage."
New Point Guard
With Julian Hammond III now gone, Hargress is expected to assume the primary point guard role. The 6-foot-0.5, 190-pound junior set UC Riverside's single-season scoring record with 686 points last season and was an All-Big West Conference selection.
Fast-Paced Offense
Boyle's offense will look a little different this season. Unlike in previous years, the Buffs are focused on playing with more pace to capitalize on Boulder's altitude.
"The only way I know how to do that is to get the ball out after they score," Boyle said. "Get it out, and let's run it up the court. Now, we don't have to rush, but let's put some pressure on the defense. Let's get this possession game up, and the way you do that is by playing with some pace on offense."