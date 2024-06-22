Another uniform leak? Photo reveals possible metallic Colorado helmets
We’re just 68 days away from the Colorado Buffaloes taking the field against North Dakota State, and one of the new helmets might have hit social media earlier than expected.
There was a photo of a Buffs metallic gold helmet with the traditional black Ralphie logo that surfaced on social media platforms Friday morning. It's one of the latest edgy designs to be revealed as of late. CU's Devin Rispress unknowingly provided a few details of CU's possible new uniforms for 2024 after posting pictures of his son in the Buffs equipment room. The newest picture seems to be inline with what could be coming from Nike next year.
With multiple teams introducing new threads ahead of the 2024 college football season, uniform leaks have been a recurring theme this offseason. The Houston Cougars even adopted the old school look used in the 1970's by the NFL's Houston Oilers.
If Colorado ever needed a throwback to a different era, Deion Sanders and his staff might want to consider what Chuck Fairbanks presented back in the 80s but was never used.
Colorado defensive standout Arden Walker teased new creations being offered back in February. It's certainly good that Nike is committing more resources to the Buffs. Colorado was due for some changes, especially with Coach Prime returning as a major brand rep for the world's biggest outfitter. “They’re sweet, I'm not gonna lie," Walker said.
The statement mirrors the one from Coach Prime last year when he said, "Nike is doing a phenomenal job of outfitting us all. It's going to be good." Colorado is expected to debut new uniforms throughout the season and could incorporate a one-of-a-kind look from the Sanders' signature Diamond Turf collection.