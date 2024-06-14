Nike releases Deion Sanders' signature Air DT Max '96: Where to buy online
Deion Sanders will be celebrating for different reasons on the morning of June 14. After forging a relationship with Nike after being away from the brand for over a decade, Coach Prime will hit his biggest milestone with the global release of the Nike Air DT Max ‘96 “Varsity Maize.”
There has been a considerable amount of build up, including limited shock drops in Atlanta and Boulder, along with reportedly 1,500 pairs during the Super Bowl weekend to "test the market." Both of those events sold out in record time. While a few retailers will have some boxes in stores, here are those participating online for Friday's release.
Nike Air DT Max '96
SKU: HM8249-001
Retail: $170
Release Date: June 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET
*Click images below for links
Nike
DICK's
Foot Locker
The first thing that Coach Prime speaks of most frequently is the “Diamond Turf” logo itself. It’s simplistic, but it’s also genius considering what the shoe was supposed to be for Sanders. The goal post logo ascending out of a home plate. Two images that tie in the sense of “scoring” in two different sports. This was also one of a few different signature shoes that took some inspiration from the fit found in the then popular “Nike Air Huaraches''. But remember, Prime is telling stories with these shoes.
The second big factor about the DT1 that Prime has mentioned before and most never knew was the inclusion of gold. Like every other Diamond Turf, the shoe is essentially half and half depending on the colorway. It’s a reference to a status symbol for a young kid from Ft. Myers, Florida.
These Diamond Turf rollouts has Sanders going into detail on the gold aspect and why every Diamond Turf has gold in it. It has nothing to do with the Buffaloes. It’s a reference to gold being the thing every kid in southwest Florida was pursuing back in the early 80's. The notion being, you weren’t somebody if you didn’t gold around your neck. Sanders made it clear he wanted gold in every shoe for that reason.
Sanders owns two of the greatest signature shoes ever made. The Air DT Max '96 is the OG and innovator. The one that started it all. An absolute must for any sneakerhead or any fan of Prime Time.