Cam Ward not "BS'ing" about being in green room with Shedeur Sanders and Kyron Drones
As the 2024 college football season approaches, the spotlight is on three of the most electrifying quarterbacks: Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones. Each of these quarterbacks has demonstrated exceptional talent, and their performances this season could pave the way to the NFL Draft green room in April.
Ward, who transferred to Miami this offseason, has high hopes for himself and his peers. During ACC Media Days, Ward expressed optimism about their chances of being top draft picks. "We haven’t said that to each other, but I know we all think it. At the end of the day, I feel like we can all put ourselves in the best position to be first-round picks, be top-three round picks," Ward stated. His determination and competitive spirit are evident as he aims to prove himself on the field.
Sanders has been working out this offseason with Ward and Drones, who's entering his second season at Virginia Tech. The trio's shared goal is to excel and secure their spots among the elite in college football. "We help each other just from a competitive standpoint," Ward said, emphasizing the friendly rivalry that pushes each of them to improve. He even had a viral moment with CU's "Grown" QB, telling him to "stop BS'ing" after a bad workout in the Miami heat earlier this month.
Ward's offseason has been mixed with emotions. He initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout year at Washington State. His transfer to Miami was one of the most significant moves in the transfer portal, and he is eager to make a substantial impact. Similarly, Drones and Sanders are poised for remarkable seasons, with Drones in particular showing notable improvement since high school. Ward has observed Drones' growth firsthand, noting his enhanced fluidity and accuracy as a passer.
The upcoming college football season promises exciting matchups, including a showdown between Ward and Drones in September. Ward acknowledges Drones' impressive progress and running abilities, predicting a standout year for his cousin. As these three quarterbacks prepare to showcase their skills, college football fans are in for a thrilling season of top-tier talent and competitive play.
Sanders and the Buffaloes will transition to the Big 12 conference with a new set of opponents. They'll open the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 at Folsom Field (8 p.m. ET/ ESPN).