Colorado Quarterback Battle Is Heating Up Around Julian Lewis, Isaac Wilson

The Colorado Buffaloes are still weeks away from meaningful snaps, but a recent clip circulating on social media is already offering a glimpse into what the Buffs' offense could look like in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the video, quarterback Isaac Wilson, along with wide receivers Danny Scudero and Kam Perry, can be seen reviewing scrimmage film together on their phone, reliving their favorite plays from practice.

It was a short clip, but one that revealed something bigger taking shape in Boulder.

Early Chemistry Could Fuel a Quarterback Battle

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While redshirt freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis is widely expected to enter the season as Colorado’s starting quarterback, clips like this suggest the competition in Boulder may be far from settled.

Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, looked more than comfortable working with two of Colorado’s top receiving options heading into 2026, Scudero and Perry.

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both receivers are expected to play major roles in the offense this season, making it critical for whoever lines up at quarterback to build strong timing and trust with them.

Perry, the Miami (Ohio) transfer who earned All-MAC First Team honors after posting 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns last season, made several impressive plays in the clip. One highlight featured a beautiful sideline catch-and-tap, which drew a fun reaction from Wilson: “I didn’t know you had a toe-tap like that.”

Perry didn’t hesitate to return the compliment.

“I mean, that’s just a great ball from my quarterback.”

🔥 Buffs TDs. Sharing Success. Issac Kam Danny Reactions 💛🦬



"Was that a Gronk spike? Danny 1-on-1 coverage is a blurr. I'm that boy. Ahhh" https://t.co/qDLuoSLsKi pic.twitter.com/1VsSJxI0Nx — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 18, 2026

The buzz around Wilson hasn’t been limited to the offensive side, either. In another clip from the same scrimmage, cornerback Preston Ashley offered a strong endorsement of the young quarterback’s potential.

“He that one. On my mamma, he that one.”

If Wilson continues to build chemistry with receivers like Perry and Scudero, while earning that kind of respect from his teammates, it could push the quarterback room into a true competition heading into fall camp.

Playmakers Emerging in Marion’s System

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero, who led the NCAA in receiving yards last season with 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.

In the clip, he showed flashes of that ability again, creating separation and finishing plays that have become routine for him.

Beyond the individual highlights, the footage offered an early look at how both Scudero and Perry could thrive in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system.

Marion’s Go-Go offense is built to create space, stress defenses, and maximize playmakers in the open field. Based on the early footage, Colorado appears to have the personnel to bring that vision to life.

Just as important, the energy between Wilson, Scudero, and Perry suggests the offense is beginning to find its rhythm before spring practices fully ramp up.

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A Glimpse Into Colorado’s Offensive Identity

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Perhaps more than anything, the clip reinforces the standard Colorado is trying to reach offensively in 2026.

Last week, when Deion Sanders spoke to the media about what went into his decision to bring Marion to Boulder, he put it simply:

“The points per game... everybody I interviewed, they average over 30 points per game. 30 points per game is our threshold. When we score 30 points per game, we win; when we don't, we lose.”

Even in a brief offseason clip, that vision is already beginning to reveal itself. The footage included three touchdown passes and multiple deep-ball completions, hinting at the type of explosiveness Marion and “Coach Prime” aim to build.

It's only a preview, a short clip in the middle of the offseason. But sometimes the smallest moments can reveal something meaningful.

And right now, the early signs point to an offense building chemistry, confidence, and maybe even a little competition.