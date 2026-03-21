Deion Sanders Battling SEC Powerhouse for Top In-State Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had as much success as they would have liked over the years, but recruiting is becoming an even higher priority. Now, coach Deion Sanders is facing a tough challenge, going up against an SEC powerhouse for one of Colorado’s own.

The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart have entered the mix for four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper, and it’s easy to see why. After a recent visit, Roper came away impressed with the way Georgia operates, especially the tempo and structure of its practices.

Rivals reporter Chad Simmons caught up with Roper to talk about what stood out most during his time in Athens.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“To say they get after it is an understatement,” Roper said. “I loved the urgency and expectation in every single period. Every minute of every period is mapped out. They waste no time and are moving in and out of drills with urgency and a pace unlike any other practice I’ve seen.”

That kind of organization and intensity clearly made an impact as Roper’s recruitment continues to pick up steam.

“I recently included UGA in my top 10,” Roper continued. “There’s definitely been movement since then. I can say this — they’re a lot closer to No. 1 than they are No. 10.”

If Colorado wants to keep the in-state lineman home, Sanders and his staff will need to keep building momentum in Boulder and show they can match that level of consistency. It won’t be easy, especially with Georgia making a strong push.

Right now, the Bulldogs look like one of the teams to beat in Roper’s recruitment.

Why Keeping Jackson Roper Home Is a Must-Win Recruiting Battle

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have had their share of struggles flipping top commits during official visits, and consistently landing four-star talent hasn’t always come easy. Still, Roper stands out as one of the more realistic, high-impact targets for Sanders in this cycle.

Roper is right in Colorado’s backyard, less than an hour from Boulder. That proximity matters, especially for a player who has the chance to stay close to home while playing for a high-profile coach in Sanders.

There’s also a clear football fit. Colorado needs help on the interior offensive line, and that opens the door for early playing time, something that could be a major factor in Roper’s decision.

According to 247Sports, Roper is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country, No. 164 overall prospect, and the top recruit in Colorado. On paper, it’s a natural match. His skill set fills a need, and the program offers a path to early contribution.

If Sanders and his staff make Roper a true priority, this is a recruitment they can realistically win. Landing him wouldn’t just strengthen the offensive line, it would also send a clear message that Colorado can keep elite in-state talent home and build from within.

Georgia’s Pursuit of Jackson Roper

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Not only is Sanders facing a challenge in landing a commitment from Roper, but with Kirby Smart now in the mix, the difficulty only increases. Most recruits don’t turn down Smart and Georgia, a program that has consistently developed talent for the next level.

That reality makes the Bulldogs an even stronger presence in this recruitment.

The Buffaloes are in a real battle for Roper, and overcoming Georgia’s momentum won’t be easy. If Colorado wants to win this recruitment, it will need to present a compelling case that staying home offers just as much opportunity and upside as heading to Athens.