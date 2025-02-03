Cam Ward shoots down Shedeur Sanders' rap song request: 'I play football'
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward found themselves training together on the campus of SMU ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, both preparing to take the next step in their football careers. Despite their similar aspirations, the two quarterbacks had contrasting approaches to life outside of football.
During a workout session, Shedeur invited Ward to knock out a few bars in the studio. However, the Miami quarterback wanted no part of it.
"C'mon brother, let's make a song" Shedeur said with a smirk. "Let's drop one." Ward responded by saying, "I play football." Shedeur rolled his eyes. "Here we go… Football... you don’t have any hobbies outside of football?" Ward let it be known he's locked in on being in the NFL.
"I just play football. I want people to know me as a football player. They search 'Cam Ward' and it says American Football." Shedeur questioned if Ward really cared about what people thought about him.
It was a conversation that highlighted the stark difference between the two quarterbacks. Shedeur, always looking to expand his brand, had already made strides in music and fashion. His rap song Perfect Timing had gained traction, and he even walked the runway at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris the year prior. His father, Deion Sanders, had built a legendary career by being more than just an athlete, and Shedeur was clearly following in those footsteps.
Ward, however, was singularly focused. The Miami quarterback had shattered school records and led the ACC in nearly every passing category, throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. His consistent performances made him a Heisman finalist, marking a resurgence for the Hurricanes. For Ward, football wasn’t just a job or a stepping stone—it was his identity.
Despite their different mindsets, both quarterbacks had cemented themselves as two of the best in the nation. Shedeur’s record-breaking season at Colorado saw him throw for 4,134 yards and 41 total touchdowns, maintaining his incredible streak of 47 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Though he finished eighth in Heisman voting, his overall production rivaled, if not exceeded, several of the finalists.
At the Shine Bowl, where top draft prospects showcased their talents, Shedeur opted out and choose to meet with teams holding the top picks in the draft order. Ward made an appearance with Sanders at the game as the two took in the sights and sounds at AT&T Stadium.
Both quarterbacks are projected to be top-five selections in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. Their paths were different, but their ultimate goal was the same—becoming the next great face of an NFL franchise.