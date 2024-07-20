Shedeur Sanders upset with College Football 25 rating: "I don't believe in ties"
The anticipation for the 2024 college football season is at a fever pitch among fans waiting to watch live action unfold. However, another significant event has stirred up the masses with an excitement over a decade in the making. The release of EA Sports' College Football 25 this week marks the end of a long hiatus since NCAA Football 14.
In the lead-up to the game’s release, EA Sports revealed the player ratings for some of the nation's top athletes. Among the highest rated players was Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, who received a 93 overall rating, which was the same as Georgia's Carson Beck for the top quarterback in the game. The news of sharing the top spot did not sit well with Sanders.
The Buffaloes "Grown" passer expressing his dissatisfaction when asked about his spot in CFB 25. "When it comes to quarterback ratings, I don't believe in ties, Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days. "It's either a winner or loser, like let's just get to the point." His sentiment underscores the competitive nature and desire to be seen as the best.
Coach Prime added to the conversation by voicing his own criticisms regarding the game’s ratings. He questioned the logic behind the tie and pointed out another oversight with Travis Hunter not being the top overall player after gracing the cover.
"I'm just trying to figure out how Shedeur can be tied with another person," he said. "How did that happen? And how can Travis not have the highest score on the game when he's arguably the best receiver and the best defensive back in college football? So, how can you not be the number one rated guy? Period."
Despite the grievances about the ratings, they ultimately hold little real-world significance. What truly matters for Shedeur Sanders is his performance on the field, where he has already established himself as one of college football's premier talents.
Shedeur Sanders has built a successful profile both on and off the field. While he may not appreciate sharing the top quarterback rating with Beck, his achievements and market value speak volumes about his impact and potential. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Sanders has the opportunity to further cement his legacy. With a stellar campaign, he could position himself as the top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially becoming the No. 1 overall pick.