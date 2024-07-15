Coach Prime reveals newest Nike Air Diamond Turf Max 96’s colorway
About a month after the Nike Diamond Turf 3 “Varsity Maize” officially sold out worldwide, we’re getting a look at what’s coming next from Deion Sanders’ signature line. Coach Prime revealed in a tweet that there will be four official Nike colorways of his shoe to release soon, not including a re-release of the original.
Considering the Diamond Turf 1 (blk/wht/red/gold) will release early in 2025, we feel confident in saying these colorways for the DT3 should all release within the 2024 calendar year, with the crescendo being the Diamond Turf 3 “Falcons” releasing near the holiday season.
The colorways we were previously aware of are: The OG black, white, maize (sold out), the “Colorado Home” which is white and gold (August 15, projected release date), the “Colorado Road” which is black and gold (this is also the shoe we personally asked Coach Prime to make happen, even though release date not confirmed but somewhere in September), and finally the “Falcons” which is black, charcoal grey, red, gold (releasing “Holiday 2024”).
The “Colorado Away” which is white with black and gold (or literally the inverse of the OG) could be seen in multiple Well Off Media videos, typically in the background. That has been a pretty typically good indicator of what we will see, if and when we see it in Coach Prime’s office first. The first sighting of the Colorado Home (white and gold) was seen almost 3 months ago on Prime’s feet in practice and in Prime’s office.
A few months later that release date was confirmed. The white, black, gold (not to be confused with the black, white, gold) we started seeing in May. While we’re ahead of the timeline, all of the usual suspects are beginning to line up for the white, black, gold.
Keep in mind, as we reported almost from the start, every Diamond Turf or “DT Max 96” will have a story behind the shoe and its corresponding colorway will reflect that story. Every confirmed colorway has gold in it, even if the Cowboys/Yankees navy and wolf grey release eventually, it will also include gold somewhere, even though that is a slight departure from the original colorway.
Regardless of what happens after the Falcons holiday 2024 release, it’s safe to assume that Nike and Coach Prime will look to continue this trend of releasing Diamond Turf shoes frequently as long as people continue to sell them out within a certain range of time.
As Coach Prime likes to say, “You don’t have to be great to be consistent, but you do have to be consistent to be great”. Be consistent in chasing these shoes, and they will consistently release them.