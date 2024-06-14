Deion Sanders reacts to Nike Diamond Turf 96's being sold out in minutes
Deion Sanders had something to say about a new milestone in his rekindled relationship with Nike. The Colorado Buffaloes coach took to social media to celebrate his signature Nike Air DT Max '96 shoes selling out in minutes. This comes after five months of build up with the initial shock drop happening during Super Bowl weekend.
They said “I Sold Out,” they must’ve been talking bout my shoes," Sanders wrote on X (Formerly Twitter). The tweet was accompanied with pictures from the Nike photo shoot with Coach Prime, along with trio of Sanders sons (Deion Jr, Shilo, and Shedeur).
Nike announced June 14 as a hard release date about a month ago. There were two limited drops in Boulder and Atlanta before the global release on Friday. Both were tactics used to get people excited about the actual release, which was highly effective in drawing interest. This is expected to be the first of a few releases to the public.
Sanders and Nike have revealed four Diamond Turf 3 colorways, along with Nike Air Diamond Turf 1's coming soon. There is a story behind each release inspired by Coach Prime life and career. We'll see if the rest of the Diamond Turf line will be made available to the public over the next two years. This includes a Colorado Home and Away edition that we've see in cleat form this year.
