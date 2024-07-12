Coach Prime says Shedeur Sanders being drafted by the Raiders sounds nice
The speculation is already swirling about the Las Vegas Raiders possibly drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the draft is still several months away, the prospect of Shedeur joining the Raiders has generated considerable buzz with the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium.
Deion Sanders openly embraced the idea of his son coming to Sin City. When asked about the possibility of him playing for the Raiders, Deion responded by saying, "That would be nice."
Sanders had stated that there were certain NFL teams that his sons— Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, along with two-way star Travis Hunter—would not play for. Coach Prime followed it up by saying there would be a "Eli situation", referring to twenty years ago when Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers and was traded to the New York Giants.
However, Sanders has since walked back those comments, acknowledging that the situation could evolve as the draft approaches. Despite his previous reservations, it is evident that the potential for Shedeur to play under Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce is appealing to him. Not to mention, the Raiders head coach and Coach Prime share the same agent at SMAC Entertainment.
Sanders has made it clear that he supports Pierce and hopes for his success. Interestingly, he noted that he doesn’t want Pierce to be in a position to draft Shedeur, as that would likely indicate a poor season for the Raiders, necessitating a high draft pick. This highlights the complex dynamics at play—rooting for the success of a coach he respects while also considering the best future for his son.
It remains uncertain if the Raiders will be in the market for a quarterback in the 2025 draft. But should they decide to pursue one, Sanders emerging as a potential pick will undoubtedly be an exciting prospect for both the Raiders and Deion Sanders. The storyline will continue to develop as the draft approaches, with many variables yet to be determined. Nonetheless, the possibility of Shedeur wearing the Silver and Black remains an intriguing and much-discussed scenario this year.