Coach Prime says Shedeur Sanders earned ‘green light’ some NFL QBs are never given
Shedeur Sanders might be the best QB in college football currently and the “Freedom” he has been given proves it. Deion Sanders provided context this week about the privilege Shedeur has that even some NFL QBs don’t have. The flexibility to change or at least check out of plays at the line of scrimmage.
More accurately to Coach Prime’s quote from his weekly press conference, Shedeur’s experience, relationship with OC Pat Shurmur and the new ability to communicate with the QB until 15 seconds left on the play clock, provides a unique opportunity for Shedeur. As Coach Prime outlined, it’s about experience, direct communication, and previous conversations between QB and coaches regarding pre snap situations.
“The best coordinators have a tremendous relationship with the quarterbacks and they kinda get together week of. What you like, what you don't like. Let's take that out. Why do you like that? Why not this? And you kind of come up with it collectively. It’s not just a Shedeur thing. It’s not just a Pat thing. It’s not just a my thing. I might say I like this, I see a hole in this play right here when they go cover 4, and we're on this hash. You know, there are some things you might do, but if it don't work in practice, we'll certainly feel like it won't work in the game.
"But (Shedeur) has a tremendous luxury to change plays at the line of scrimmage in what he sees. But you have to take into account, this kid has started every game of his high school career, this kid has started every game in his college career except one. He's seen a lot of football. So, it’s not too many complex defenses you can throw at him he hasn't seen. He's seen all of them. And now you add in Pat in his ear until 15 seconds on the clock, that's phenomenal. So now you can call the play, watch the weak side blitz, you know Shedeur, they're probably coming off the edge, and then you're good. You're quiet and you let him do what he does. That's the luxury of having sort of a veteran QB, that has seen the game a lot.”
Former Heisman winner calls out Shedeur Sanders for mistreating his teammates
Even at the pro level, there are a number of quarterbacks people could think of that also had a similar freedom in their offense. Names like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers might come to mind. While those seasoned signal callers earned the ability to check down, the how or why they have that freedom comes from the same reasons Shedeur is able to do it. The largest difference between Shedeur and Coach Prime and your typical third year starter and his head coach, is this goes back further than those three years. As Prime has said numerous times before, Shedeur has never known another head coach. It’s always been Shedeur and Deion Sanders from the beginning. Even if the notion of a college QB checking out of plays at the line sounds like something a college QB should not have earned to this point, Coach Prime would likely argue that Shedeur has.
Following the conclusion of the North Dakota State game, Coach Prime took a moment to comment on Shedeur’s decision to get LaJohntay Wester involved late in that game. Suggesting that “Shedeur is such a good kid that sometimes it costs him”. He would go onto explain:
“That's his character, but I'm like come on dog not right now. You know it's not time to be the good guy right now. It's time to let's put this game away but that's what that was, so we checked into it. He wanted what he wanted. Let's just put it like that, usually he hits it.”
Deion Sanders might consider calling in reinforcements for Buffs offense
Whether or not conventional wisdom would defer to a college QB changing or checking out of plays, Coach Prime seems to be completely alright with it. Not necessarily because Shedeur is his son. It’s because there is a large enough sample size of reps, starts, games, and defenses faced. Marry that with Pat Shurmur’s NFL experience and the new rules regarding communication between coaches to the quarterback.
What you’re left with is a situation where the head coach, offensive coordinator, and the QB are in the best position to make the right decision. It might not be conventional. It might not be advised in all situations. Coach Prime’s Colorado program has never been conventional and has strived to be innovative. This admission seems to be nothing more than utilizing innovation and a different thought process towards making the best collective decision in real time.