Deion Sanders might consider calling in reinforcements for Buffs offense
As the college football season enters Week 3, the conversation about the Colorado Buffaloes offense is beginning to heat up. Coach Prime changed the Buffs offensive coordinator in the seventh week of the 2023 season and it appears more adjustments could be coming. The masses were looking to see how good the Buffs rushing attack would be to prevent Shedeur Sanders from taking unnecessary sacks.
CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been the play caller for six games going back to last season, with a record 1-5 and an offense that averages 20.3 points and 309.5 total yards per game. Also, the rushing attack averaged 45.5 yards on 25.3 attempts per game. In fact, Colorado has yet to have a rusher break the century mark during Coach Prime’s tenure. Also, the Buffs top rusher has failed to gain at least 50 yards in eleven of the past 14 games.
The Buffs have one coach who helped post Shedeur Sanders’ best numbers as offensive coordinator in 2022 at Jackson State. Brett Bartolone could give the Buffs offense the extra boost with different schemes and concepts that will keep the offense from being one-dimensional.
When he was put in charge of play calling duties for the Tigers, every stat improved. Sanders and JSU’s offense averaged 37.6 points per game, along with 3,865 passing yards and 1,926 rushing yards. Sanders was sacked 23 times during the season and was a career-high at the time. The leading rusher on the team was Sy’Veon Wilkerson with 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns.
Sanders during his time at Jackson State had three different offensive coordinators, two during Coach Prime’s second season. Bartolone is truly familiar with how Shedeur runs the offense and can adjust on the fly to keep up with opposing defenses. Hopefully, Coach Prime will make the necessary changes allowing the Buffs to win games in the Big 12 that will position them to be in the conversation for a conference title.