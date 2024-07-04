College Football writer says stop overhyping Colorado into Big 12 title contender
As the days tick down, the anticipation for the upcoming college football season intensifies. While the stakes vary widely across the Power Four landscape, each coach will face a different level of expectation and scrutiny going into the 2024 season. A prime example of this pressure cooker environment is Deion Sanders, who took the helm at Colorado last year.
The high-profile figure both in and out of football has brought significant attention to the Buffaloes. Sanders' tenure in Boulder is closely watched, and his future there is a hot topic of discussion this offseason. On3's Jesse Simonton has rated Sanders as "high" on the 2024 Pressure Check Rankings, highlighting the critical nature of the upcoming season for Sanders and his team. This ranking reflects the considerable expectations placed on Sanders to transform the Colorado program, especially given his bold moves, such as bringing in a wave of transfers from Jackson State, including his sons and standout player Travis Hunter.
The pressure on Sanders is multi-layered. Unlike coaches at established powerhouses like Kirby Smart at Georgia, Steve Sarkisian at Texas, or Ryan Day at Ohio State, who are under constant pressure to win championships, Sanders faces the challenge of demonstrating significant improvement at Colorado.
"Coach Prime has spent the offseason insisting he plans on being at Colorado long-term, but that future could be determined by what happens on (and off) the field this fall," Simonton wrote. "The Buffs’ roster remake 2.0 should deliver better results, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with so many moving parts. Was all the staff shuffling for better or worse?
"Will the OL additions allow quarterback Shedeur Sanders to flourish? Can the defense improve from at least terrible to simply bad? Sanders (and many of his media allies) have suggested that Colorado is a real Big 12 title contender, but simply making a bowl game should be viewed as a more realistic goal."
The spotlight is on him to show real progress and to build a competitive team that can make strides in the Big 12. The real test lies not just in retaining his position for the next five to ten years. It will be there if he plans to stay in Boulder. But he'll have to prove that his strategic decisions will bear fruit in the form of on-field success and program stability.
In contrast, other coaches like Billy Napier at Florida or Dave Aranda at Baylor face pressure to show steady improvement and secure their positions. For them, failing to meet expectations could result in termination by the season's end. This underscores the varying degrees of pressure in college football, where each coach's job security and career trajectory hinge on performance metrics and perceived progress.
As we move closer to the new season, the spotlight will intensify on these coaches. For Sanders, this season is a pivotal moment that could define his legacy at CU and set the course for the program's future. His ability to navigate this high-pressure environment and deliver results will be crucial in shaping his tenure and the fortunes of Colorado football.