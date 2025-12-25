Deion Sanders Faces Cornerback Conundrum Amid Transfer Portal Departures

He may not be a schematic genius or prolific game planner, but coach Deion Sanders knows cornerbacks as well as anyone. He's arguably the best one ever.

And yet, the Colorado Buffaloes whiffed on the position last season. They trusted veteran returners to take on increased roles, but doing so only highlighted the absent impact of two-way star Travis Hunter.

Cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge had inconsistent years, and the second outside corner spot left stomachs churning until Ivan Yates stepped up. All three have departed, and while the Buffs may prioritize the trenches for January's transfer portal window, their defense's perimeter is flashing red for reinforcements.

Deion Sanders Lacking Lockdown Corner With Buffs

Struggles in the secondary were understandable given Colorado's overall defense, but there were still preventable elements. A pass rush that wrangled just 13 sacks forced defensive backs into coverage for precious, inordinate seconds, but many opposing offenses' quick games left McKinney, Hodge and especially the others dizzy.

Hodge started shaky, drawing plentiful targets, but he wound up tying for second in the nation with 13 pass breakups. The senior also finished third on the Buffs with 55 total tackles and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

McKinney's audition for shutdown corner promptly shuttered. The preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection had a disappointing 2025 after dominating opposite Hunter a year prior, missing the final three games with an undisclosed injury.

Having lasted deep into fall camp, the battle for Colorado's remaining corner spot never declared a victor. Converted returning safety RJ Johnson, Oklahoma transfer Makari Vickers and former FCS standout Teon Parks flopped for unique reasons, but their lack of Power Four experience was a constant.

Eventually, a special teamer in Yates went from last resort to lasting impression. He didn't allow a touchdown over 170 coverage snaps and five starts, along with the third-lowest catch rate (37 percent) among Big 12 cornerbacks.

But the group remained hard-pressed for playmaking. A defense that amassed 15 interceptions in 2024 snagged just six this past fall, the least since Colorado's 1-11 season in 2022.

Sanders has known it needed addressing since last October, when he shared a nugget of his positional knowledge at a press conference.

"Ninety-five percent of defensive backs play not to get beat. Five percent look to make a play," Sanders said. "I'm looking for that five."

Can Colorado's Future Secondary Ascend?

Now, Sanders can redeem himself through that mindset. He recruited three freshmen cornerbacks to Colorado this cycle, including a four-star in Preston Ashley. The product of Brandon (Mississippi) High School and Under Armour All-American was chiseled for the position with additional experience at safety.

Maurice "Mojo" Williams from powerhouse Edna Karr (New Orleans, Louisiana) and former SMU commit Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas) add pedigree to the secondary as three-stars. Still, Sanders will keep his eyes glued to the portal.

So far, Parks and two youngsters who never played in Noah King and Kyle Carpenter have transferred. That leaves just Johnson, Vickers and benchwarmers such as Kole Mathis and Nathaniel Watson alongside the freshmen.

It will be tricky, especially considering the window that starts on Jan. 2 will only last two weeks. Colorado must replenish its defensive and offensive lines, linebacker corps and wide receiver room as well. But Sanders simply can't afford to skimp; last offseason's failures proved it.

There's very little room for error if the Buffaloes want to compete in 2026, and cornerback will be a pivotal part of that. Yet if they find anyone who meets Sanders' desires, it could hide a litany of defensive warts and strap Colorado back into Big 12 relevance.