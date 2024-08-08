Colorado alum says Deion Sanders' future rides on making a bowl game
The allure of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes captivated the nation last season, but has dimmed significantly since their electrifying 3-0 start in 2023. After finishing with a disappointing 4-8 record, the team now faces an uphill battle to prove itself under the guidance of Coach Prime. The upcoming season is particularly critical as it marks Colorado’s return to the Big 12 for the first time since 2010, bringing heightened expectations and increased scrutiny.
Former Colorado linebacker Chad Brown recently shared his perspective on the team’s prospects with OutKick's Dan Dakich. According to the Buffs great, the impressive buzz that Sanders generated during his first season needs to translate into actual wins on the field. Anything less than a bowl game appearance would be considered a failure, casting doubt on the program’s legitimacy.
"Coach Prime and a couple of Buffaloes players, particularly, Shedeur Sanders, his kid, and Shilo, the safety have talked about … they were at the Big 12 media days saying every team that plays us, it's like a Super Bowl for them," Brown told Dakich." It's like, whoa, whoa, whoa. You know, you were 4-8 last year. You guys have made this aura around the program as if you have accomplished something. You've accomplished something from the eyeballs' perspective."
Brown highlighted the perception that has surrounded the Buffaloes, noting that while they have succeeded in drawing national attention, they have yet to prove themselves as winners. The team’s 4-8 record from the previous season looms large, raising questions about whether they are more of a marketing spectacle than a true football contender. Brown emphasized that Coach Prime must now demonstrate his ability to transform a roster brimming with individual talent into a cohesive, winning team.
"I think the expectation is at least here in Colorado. He's going to have to at least get to a bowl game," Brown added. "If he does not get to a bowl game. All this talk, all this conversation, all this hype, all this building, it's going to feel really, really hollow. Because ultimately, yeah, you've done everything except win football games
"Can you turn this roster into a team? Can you turn this talent into winning? The best teams that I was ever on weren't necessarily the most talented teams, but they were the teams that played together the best."
The upcoming season is a pivotal one for Colorado. If they fail to reach the postseason, all the hype and attention that Sanders has garnered could be rendered meaningless. In the end, the Buffaloes must prove that they are more than just a collection of high-profile players by showing they can consistently win games.