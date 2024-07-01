Colorado assistant coach Warren Sapp brings Hall of Fame instruction to Sack Summit
Von Miller hosted his annual Sack Summit in Las Vegas, NV, this weekend, bringing together some of the NFL's most outstanding defensive talent on the same field. The event took place at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Fertitta Football Complex and was a smashing success.
According to KSNV News reporter Jesse Merrick, over 45 NFL pass rushers attended this year’s event. Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Warren Sapp was also present as a guest coach. The list included New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby.
This is at least the second time Sapp was part of the event. He joined fellow Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith for the 2018 summit at the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo, when Miller was with the Broncos. Things have changed over the past six years with Sapp bringing Colorado pass rushers Brandon Davis-Swain and Arden Walker to be part of the action.
Sapp has been working as a senior quality control analyst on Deion Sanders' staff. There was initially a bit of speculation as to what his official title might be after Sapp said he would be a graduate assistant at Super Bowl Radio Row in February. He's scheduled to make $150K this year at Colorado, which is steal with the next-level knowledge he brings to the table.
The bond between Sanders and Sapp goes beyond football. Yes, they're both Hall of Fame talents, and two of the best to ever play the game but it is about more than sharing similar titles. They both grew up in Florida, played in the NFL during the same era, worked at the NFL Network together, and remained close throughout the years. Coach Prime would consider him a family friend over anything.
Sapp has always wanted to break into coaching but has never been given the opportunity until now. This is a stepping stone for him to have future advancements and we'll see where this ultimately takes him on the journey. Colorado is expected to have the most NFL influence in the country. Sanders and Sapp are two of the biggest pieces on a staff composed of people with ties to the league. This might be one of the biggest recruiting wins for the Buffs. Any player looking to take their game to the next level would benefit greatly, including Davis-Swain and Walker.
Colorado will be back in the Big 12 for the first time in nearly fifteen years. They'll try to be a dominant force with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC next year.