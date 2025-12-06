How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes Basketball's High-Stakes Rocky Mountain Showdown
Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball is 8-0 for the first time in 76 years. Coach Tad Boyle's young, hungry squad looks to remain lossless an hour up the road in Fort Collins, battling its bitter in-state rival Colorado State Rams (6-2) on Saturday afternoon.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. MT
Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
TV Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM
In-State Rivalry To Test Buffs' Wild Opening Ride
Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown pits together two teams budding with youth, as both the Buffs and Rams roster only one senior. Though, Colorado has far more high-impact freshmen as point guard Isaiah Johnson is the leading scorer for either side at 15.1 points per game.
That production has come off the bench alongside fellow standout youngsters in forward Alon Michaeli and guard Josiah Sanders. Freshman guard Jalin Holland is also a firm rotation player.
Johnson's success has come with elite efficiency and foul-drawing. He's making 57.4 percent of his field goals, including a staggering 54.5 percent from three-point range, while averaging 7.1 free-throw attempts a night.
That shot-making ability will be on high alert on Saturday, as Colorado State allows five fewer points per game and 43 percent shooting. However, neither side is a defensive juggernaut.
It will be a battle of high-octane offenses, as the Buffs (88) and Rams (84) are each off to strong scoring starts. Whichever defense steps up most is likely to win. Expect forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak's performances to be highly indicative of the result.
X-Factor For Colorado Win In Fort Collins?
While defense will be key for Colorado to carry its early success throughout this season, several players must continue to perform well offensively to garner a win this Saturday.
Transfer guard Barrington Hargress is coming into his own with the Buffaloes, putting up double digits in six of his eight games. He hasn't met the outstanding scoring numbers he had with UC Riverside, but his volume has decreased dramatically.
He's become Colorado's best playmaker, averaging 5.1 assists per game with performances of eight, night and 11 assists throughout non-conference play. His sharp court vision will be paramount for a Buffaloes win in Fort Collins.
Rams Rumbling Into Rocky Mountain Showdown
On the flip side, Colorado State has steadied the ship after back-to-back disappointing losses over Thanksgiving week. The Denver Pioneers shocked CSU in FoCo with a 48-percent performance from beyond the arc on Nov. 21, then Virginia Tech eked out a win in the Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Rams went on to beat Wichita State and South Florida, riding a win streak of two entering Saturday's contest. Junior guard Josh Paascarelli dropped 28 points in the win over USF.
Two other players averaging 14 points or more balance the Marist transfer's strong play, forwards Kyle Jorgensen and Carey Booth. Jorgensen leads CSU in scoring at 14.9, while Booth is first in rebounds with 7.4 and is also at 14.1 points.
The Rams, only senior, Jevin Muniz, holds top marks in assists with 5.3. Like Hargress, he'll be a crucial component of offensive success.
Colorado Vs. Colorado State Prediction
It won't be easy, but the Buffaloes will exorcise their Moby Arena demons to beat Colorado State, 77-74.
