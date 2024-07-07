Colorado defender wants Miami QB "on the schedule" after slamming Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders mixed a workout into his plans for the Fourth of July vacation in Miami.
The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback shared the field with Miami's Cam Ward and Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones to throw before heading out to watch fireworks. Sanders wasn't as crisp as he wanted to be out in the South Florida heat, which pushed Ward to try and hold CU's "Grown" QB accountable. The Canes passer gave his honest opinion and told Sanders that he was "BS'ing" via Well Off Media.
The back-and-forth between friends didn't sit well with Colorado defensive lineman Taurean Carter, who called out Ward on social media, saying "Put him on the schedule he talkin too much for me." However, the Arkansas transfer wasn't around for the 42-point blowout Ward and Washington State put up on CU last year. Sanders wasn't out on the field in the second half, but it didn't matter.
This is where Deion Sanders should've brought the entire team to Miami to face Mario Cristobal's crew in a joint practice. That would've been great to watch.
At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Carter was a force for the Razorbacks. He left Fayetteville with 60 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, and 2 PDUs over the past three years. He entered the transfer portal as a four-star and was originally a top 50 player in the Lone Star State and a top 30 defensive tackle nationally out of high school.
Ward, like Sanders, pushed back NFL aspirations in January and transferred to Miami after WSU decided to stay in the Pac-2 with Oregon State. He slated to be a third-to-fifth-round pick and wanted to improve his draft stock. He's one of the only QBs outside of Sanders who took a similar path in his career from an FCS school to a major Power Four program. Ward spent the previous two seasons at Washington State, starting all 25 games and throwing for nearly 7,000 yards, while accounting for 61 touchdowns
Sanders, Ward, and Drones met up to throw on the campus of the University of Miami in March. The trio share famed QB coach Darrell Colbert, who was stationed with Sanders in Boulder during last year. The future NFL passers will be part of the 2025 NFL Draft class with Sanders projected as a top five pick.
Outside of the College Football Playoff, there are only two scenarios that Colorado could face Miami in the postseason. The Pop Tarts Bowl with an edible trophy in Orlando and the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio with both games on Dec. 28.