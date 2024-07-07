Deion Sanders shows off luxurious yacht in Miami for Fourth of July
Deion Sanders enjoyed the offering of South Beach to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach took the opportunity to get some well deserved rest and relaxation on a yacht surrounded by his sons and a select group of friends, including E. Dewey Smith. He talked about how the group watched fireworks over the ocean in a patriotic moment.
Coach Prime took Well Off Media on a tour of the luxury vessel that featured a hot tub, sauna, sleeping cabins, a full kitchen, and extended sun deck. "God told me to start living," Sanders said "Start living, and it ain't got nothing to do with the financial aspect of your life, it has nothing to do with your location. It has nothing to do with a lot of the things you think it may. Just start living."
The trip to Prime's home state comes right before he goes to Las Vegas for Big 12 Media Days. Colorado will try to improve on a 4-8 record posted last year. It will also be the first year back in the Buffaloes former conference after a 14-year stint in the Pac-12. Sanders enters his second year in Boulder, which is expected to be the final season for his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, along with Travis Hunter, who will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders and the Buffs will open up the 2024 season at home, taking on FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).