Colorado offensive lineman shows off incredible skills off the field
Kahlil Benson came to Boulder needing a new opportunity. The former Hoosier was one of the first transfer players after the end of the 2023 season and has slowly grown into a leader ever since. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Mississippi native has bought into the culture Deion Sanders and his staff is trying to establish in every way.
Benson recently showed off his outstanding skills off the field by boarding on the lake. The video of him shredding water posted by Laura Levy is great to see. He keeps his balance for over two minutes as the boat trolls around, which was only his second time out on the water.
When he's not enjoying the great outdoors, Benson is working toward being a leader on the offensive line by holding his teammates accountable. The senior, who only allowed one sack with nearly 800 snaps last year, went off on the rest of the Buffaloes offensive line recently and challenged them to do better.
Shedeur Sanders says "We know we're everybody's Super Bowl" in 2024
Colorado had the most turnover in FBS since last year with 42 players entering the transfer portal. All but three offensive linemen decided to head elsewhere after the group allowed a total of 56 sacks in 2023. Shedeur Sanders took a majority of those hits and it became a priority to give him better protection upfront this offseason.
Benson came to CU as a two-year starter who missed the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He'll try to build off his success in Indiana as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman during this transfer period. His mindset is exactly what the Buffs need, especially on the offensive line in desperate need of senior leadership.