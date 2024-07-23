Colorado's Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig uses NIL to buy his mom a new car
Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig enters his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes, slated to be a crucial component of the secondary. The defensive back is not only excelling on the field but also making significant strides off it through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, which have allowed him to support his family in meaningful ways.
Silmon-Craig made a big purchase and kept a promise to his mother in the process. An act he described as the most significant achievement of his life. He admitted that his mom didn't believe it was real for a few days.
"I had the chance to buy my mom a car and that was big to me, Silmon-Craig told Reach the People Media. "Probably the biggest thing I've ever done in my life. This gesture of love and gratitude highlighted his dedication to his family, as he emphasized that seeing his mother smile made the expense worthwhile."
Silmon-Craig's journey began at Jackson State in 2021, where he played under Deion Sanders. During his two seasons with the Tigers, the former three-star safety recorded impressive stats, including 111 total tackles, four sacks, and five interceptions over 25 games. His performance earned him a first-team All-SWAC honor in 2022. After following Coach Prime to Colorado, he continued to excel, playing in all 12 games last season and tying with Travis Hunter for the team lead in interceptions with three.
Reflecting on his promise to his mother a year earlier, Silmon-Craig recalled how he vowed to buy her a car. He shared how it pained him to see his mother being uncomfortable driving a small pickup truck. Determined to change that, he fulfilled his promise before the start of his senior season. "When I pulled up and I was able to give it to her, it was probably the best feeling of my life," he said, underscoring the profound impact of this gesture.
As the Buffaloes prepare to kick off their 2024 campaign against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Silmon-Craig's leadership and commitment to his family and team will undoubtedly be on full display.