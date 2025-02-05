Colorado's Jordan Seaton working towards another six-figure car with NIL
Jordan Seaton is making headlines again—this time, for his luxurious taste in cars.
After an impressive freshman season in 2024, the highly touted offensive tackle for the Colorado Buffaloes has secured several lucrative NIL deals, giving him the financial freedom to indulge in high-end purchases. His latest plan? Adding a Bentley Bentayga to his collection, which already includes a Maybach gifted to him by former teammate Shedeur Sanders.
In a recent Well Off Media video, Seaton revealed his intentions to acquire the luxury SUV, which comes with a hefty price tag of $235,000. The freshman standout emphasized that he plans to buy the vehicle brand new, stating, “We’re not buying used cars either, but brand new off the lot, fresh.” His enthusiasm for the high-end purchase reflects not only his growing success but also the strong impact NIL opportunities have had on college athletes.
Seaton’s Maybach, which reportedly cost around $200,000, was a special gift from Sanders following Colorado’s 2024 regular season. The quarterback, who is now preparing for the NFL, wanted to reward Seaton for his stellar protection on the field. “He protect the backside so he had to get the Bach,” Sanders said in a video posted on X on Dec. 2, highlighting the strong bond between the two players.
Despite Sanders’ departure, Seaton remains a vital piece of the Buffaloes’ offensive line as the team prepares for the 2025 season. The talented lineman played in all 13 games during his freshman campaign, helping Colorado finish with a 9-4 record, including a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play. Over 600 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just three sacks, proving his reliability and effectiveness at the collegiate level.
With a bright future ahead, both on and off the field, Seaton’s investments in high-end automobiles showcase the new era of NIL-driven college football. As he continues to develop as a top offensive lineman, his garage—and his legacy—are only expected to grow.