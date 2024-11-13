Colorado's Shedeur Sanders drops hints for 'legendary' NFL team to draft him
Shedeur Sanders has subtly dropped hints that he wants to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, a move that’s drawing attention across the board. His interest in the Raiders is evident through cryptic tweets, interactions with the team, and even fashion choices, each seeming to nod toward a potential future with the franchise.
Sanders’ connections to Las Vegas go beyond social media; he has visited the city multiple times this year, meeting Raiders owner Mark Davis during a WNBA playoff game, further fueling speculation.
Most recently, Sanders shared a video that stirred even more excitement. While unboxing a new pair of silver and black Nike Air Max DT '96s, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback revealed a personal touch on the shoes: the phrase "Thank you GOD" inscribed on the sides. This message matches what Sanders has tweeted after every Raiders loss this season, suggesting he’s following the team closely and perhaps signaling his interest in helping them rebuild. Sanders even gave a shoutout to the Raiders in the video, a move fans took as yet another hint that he envisions himself in the silver and black.
Adding another layer to the intrigue, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is represented by SMAC Entertainment, the same agency tied to the Sanders family. This connection has sparked further talk about how close Sanders is to the organization. His father, Deion Sanders, also seems to support the idea of his sons playing for the Raiders. At Big 12 Media Day, Deion commented, “That would be nice for [Shedeur & Shilo] to play for the Raiders. I’m meeting with the team today.” Deion’s enthusiasm adds weight to the speculation that Shedeur could make a push toward Las Vegas.
Shedeur holds an NIL deal with Tom Brady and his BRADY brand, which makes all of this more interesting given the fact the NFL legend recently took an ownership stake in the Raiders. The two QBs have kept a working relationship going since Sanders was in high school. Not a bad mentor to have while trying to break into the NFL. Coach Prime might've been talking about Brady on his recent appearance with FOX Sports' SPEAK. He was talking about what Shedeur needs for his NFL development.
"Somebody that can handle the quarterback that (Shedeur) is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he's capable of," Sanders explained. "Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization [who] understands what they're doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves."
As a quarterback, Sanders fits the Raiders' ethos well. He’s a determined, bold personality who doesn’t shy away from challenges, and many expect him to prove doubters wrong in a high-stakes environment. While critics might argue that he can’t dictate his draft destiny, history suggests otherwise—top quarterbacks like Eli Manning and John Elway have done it before.
For Sanders, making his way to the Raiders might just be the beginning of a compelling journey in the NFL. If he has his way, it won’t be long before he’s suiting up in silver and black, prepared to lead the team as their next franchise quarterback.