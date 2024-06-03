Could Colorado’s Travis Hunter qualify for the Olympics?
Colorado’s Travis Hunter is well known for his ability on the gridiron. But it’s his ability in the swimming pool that has drawn recent attention.
As part of his approach to expose the Buffaloes to training regimens of the US Armed Forces, head coach Deion Sanders made headlines last week when he brought in a Navy SEAL team to lead rigorous water training exercises.
In a video posted to YouTube by Well Off Media, Hunter is seen defeating wide receiver Omarion Miller in a friendly swimming competition. Not only did this clip showcase Hunter’s exceptional swimming prowess, but it caught the eye of the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States.
“It’s not too late to qualify for our Olympic Trials!” USA Swimming hilariously replied via social media. In a bit of irony, for the first time ever, the United States Team Trials will be staged on a football field. The meet is set to take place June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
While Hunter may not exactly have the skills to compete against the best swimmers in the nation, he’ll certainly get a chance to showcase his elite football skills when the NFL combine returns to Indy next year. The Buffs two-way star is projected by many to be a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter turned heads last season when he logged over 1,000 snaps at cornerback and wide receiver in route to capturing the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football. Despite his efforts, the Buffaloes finished a disappointing 4-8 in Coach Prime’s first year in Boulder. As a result, expectations are high for Hunter and the Buffaloes this fall.
“Expectations for next year, just go out and ball.” Hunter said via his live stream last November. “Trying to become the highest draft pick I can. Try to win something with my team. Try to get the National Championship. Try to get a bowl game. Just try to get everything we didn't get this year."