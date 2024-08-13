Deion Sanders and Colorado a Dark Horse in 2024? Why Joel Klatt says watch out
Colorado has emerged as potential dark horses in a competitive landscape of the Big 12, according to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt. Deion Sanders and the Buffs have shown significant improvement from a one-win season to a four-win season.
The team’s potential for further success in the conference is bolstered by having one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Shedeur Sanders, who has the ability to connect with highly talented skill-position players like Travis Hunter.
"(Colorado) has a difficult stretch early," Klatt said. "North Dakota State they play early. Nebraska they play early. If they win both of those game then watch out. Because guess what? It's going to be 2023 all over again. That hype train is going to be barreling down the rails and I might be driving it."
With improvements to their offensive and defensive lines, Colorado could be poised for a breakout season, possibly reaching eight or nine wins. This kind of success would certainly place them in the conversation to win the conference. Should Colorado secure victories in their first two games, it would reignite the excitement seen in 2023, making the Buffaloes a team to watch closely.
Jason Whitlock uses three F-words to describe Coach Prime after unleashing on media
In the Big 12, the competitive balance is noteworthy. Unlike the SEC or Big Ten, the Big 12 lacks a clear top dog, creating a scenario where multiple teams have a legitimate shot at the title.
Utah seems to be the favorite, with its experienced quarterback Cameron Rising and returning tight end Brant Kuithe, as formidable force. The Utes’ physical style of play, under the guidance of head coach Kyle Whittingham, makes them one of the toughest teams in the conference.
Other teams like Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Kansas are also in the mix, each with their own strengths and aspirations. Kansas State, in particular, shares a similar physical brand of football with Utah, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling Big 12 title game showdown.
Overall, the Big 12 is shaping up to be a highly competitive conference, with no clear favorite, ensuring an exciting season ahead.
Colorado start the 2024 season with North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field.