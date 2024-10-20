Deion Sanders claps back at President Obama for "Good players" comment
Deion Sanders has taken on disrespect head on by keeping track of the criticisms and doubts people throw his way. Whether it's coming from reporters, fans, or even public figures, Coach Prime isn’t shy about addressing those remarks directly. In his latest comments following Colorado's dominant 34-7 win over Arizona, Sanders called out none other than former President Barack Obama.
During his post game press conference, Sanders acknowledged his admiration for Obama, but he couldn't resist addressing a recent comment the former president made. According to Sanders, Obama had remarked that Colorado only has a couple good players. It was a playful jab, but Coach Prime had time to address it.
"President Obama is everything to me. I love him, I admire him, I respect him tremendously," Sanders began. But then, with a playful smile, he added, "President, I heard what you said, man…we got more than two good players. He did his homework, but President, c’mon man."
Sanders continued to explain his frustrations, noting that he doesn't engage in politics because, as he put it, politicians often play the game. "That’s why I really don’t get into politics. I’m into people," he said. Despite his respect for Obama, Sanders was quick to defend his team, asserting that they are far more than just two standout players.
The Buffs backed up Sanders' confidence with their impressive win over Arizona. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son and the team's quarterback, had another strong performance, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester had a breakout game as well, recording eight catches for 127 yards. Defensively, Colorado held Arizona to just a first-quarter touchdown.
With another victory under their belt, Colorado will host Cincinnati in Week 9, eager to keep their momentum going. The game is set for a late-night kickoff on ESPN, and no doubt, Sanders will continue to keep track of every word said about his team.