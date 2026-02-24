Colorado's Unique Recruiting Tactics Revealed

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason is winding down, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff aren’t slowing their recruiting efforts. Even with spring ball just around the corner, the Buffaloes have their eyes on one rising star.

That star is three-star edge rusher Drew Sapp from Lakeland High School in Florida. Sanders isn’t just recruiting him the usual way, but a summer fishing trip could also play a big role in landing Sapp.

Rivals' Marcus Benjamin reported that the Buffs are pushing to land Sapp's commitment and that a summer fishing trip could be part of Colorado’s plan to secure a commitment.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“He’s awesome,” Sapp told Benjamin. “He’s really laid-back. He said he actually wants to take me fishing on his boat and that we could set that up this summer. Coach Deion is really cool.”

Add in a full scholarship, and Sapp is taking the Buffaloes seriously.

If Colorado can turn that personal connection into an on-campus visit, they could have a real shot at landing one of Florida’s top defensive recruits. With Sanders’ energy and hands-on approach, Sapp’s recruitment might end up being one of the biggest stories of the offseason.

MORE: Deion Sanders Secures JUCO Cornerback Recruit Ahead of Spring Camp

MORE: Colorado's Lowest Position Grades Might Surprise Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Colorado Women's Basketball Impacts NCAA Tournament Chances With Latest Win

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Deion Sanders Must Go All Out To Secure Drew Sapp’s Commitment

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If it takes Sanders hopping on a fishing boat to land Sapp’s commitment, then so be it—he’s that talented. The Buffaloes have struggled this offseason, losing numerous players to the transfer portal, but landing a player like Sapp could spark a turnaround.

Sapp is currently a three-star recruit, but his talent tells a bigger story. He has the potential to rise to a true four-star recruit after putting together a strong junior season.

He ended his junior season with 74 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 28 tackles for loss. The Buffaloes have already built a strong 2026 recruiting class by adding long-term pieces like four-star linebacker Carson Crawford and safety Preston Ashley.

Adding Sapp to the Buffaloes’ defensive vision isn’t something Sanders and his staff can take lightly.

He has so much untapped potential that he could become a true difference-maker for the program. The program hasn’t seen that level of impact on defense since Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

If Sanders can seal the deal with Sapp, it could mark a turning point for the Buffaloes’ defense and send a strong message to other top recruits. With the right coaching, Sapp could become a cornerstone of Colorado’s rebuilt defense for years to come.

Recruiting Competition For Drew Sapp

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff appear to be in a good position with Sapp, but there’s still plenty of competition. The Big 12 is well respected, but winning a recruiting battle against other ACC and SEC programs won’t be easy.

Sapp is getting interest from Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest, in addition to the Buffaloes, per Rivals.

Even with Colorado showing strong interest, Sanders knows he’ll have to work hard to compete with programs that have already built those relationships.

If Sanders can prove Colorado is the right fit, landing Sapp could give the Buffaloes’ defense an immediate boost. It would also send a message to other top recruits that the program is serious about building a championship-caliber team.